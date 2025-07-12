South African women on social media can't help but drool over KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

The policeman made headlines this week when social media users raised over R30,000 on Backabuddy to gift two cows to "Lord Mkhwanazi"

South African women are wondering if the top cop is currently married or single after spotting him without a wedding band in several photos

General Mkhwanazi has been trending since his stance against corruption. Image: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

South African women on social media are gushing over General Mkhwanazi, after the Gaansbaai community took to the streets this week to support the top cop.

Mzansi also donated R38,000 for Mkhwanazi, who topped social media trends this week for his stance against corruption.

Social media user @Yanga_Co revealed on his X account this week that Mkhwanazi is still single after not seeing a ring on his finger.

"Single ladies, have you noticed that Mkhwanazi is not married? There is no ring on that finger," he wrote.

But another X user @Zani_Baccaria shared a photo of Mkhwanazi with a wedding band and said:

"He has a wife who is a nurse."

While @DjShoesmusic revealed:

"She's not a nurse but a police woman from the Montclair Police Station in Durban. Last time I heard, she is in charge of the crime prevention there."

South African women praise the KZN policeman

@sewelankoana wrote:

"Yoh, this one ngathi (looks like) he will arrest you if he comes back home and you didn’t cook."

@ThendoRalph asked:

"How do we contact him?"

@asavelampamban replied:

"Naye lo. He is such a cutie pie."

@Swiiiiiiidad_7 wrote:

"No ring, but the wife knows how to handle an AK-47."

@Tintswalo777 responded:

"He is definitely my type. I love me a strict man."

@Andries78672703 wrote:

"Traditional weddings don't need a ring, even Mseleku does not have a ring. This man does not need any distractions."

@NemukulaKhodani said:

"He oozes control and leadership. A voice of command. In such a man, I will submit and respect."

@ThabangMathebe4 replied:

"Lol, they want the General. He doesn't have time for Dubai and selfies."

@sandile_tates wrote:

"Have you watched the movie called Training Day? How Denzel advised the new guy to take off his wedding ring. Once they know you have a wife and a family that you care for, they're going to use that as your weakness."

@kabelomkansiP replied:

"I noticed last year, but he’s too hot right now, I don’t want to be catching stray bullets."

@ntokozo_eff wrote:

"In our Zulu culture, after some years of marriage, there's no need for that Western indoctrination nonsense."

@KekeMphutlane said:

"He is married to his job."

@xolibnkosi responded:

"No, please, the General should not be distracted unnecessarily, Comrade Yanga. We are in a state of emergency here. Mjolo will not free us, please. The General must remain focused, please.

Mzansi women want to know if Mkhwanazi is single or married. Image: GettyImages

Woman shares how Mkhwanazi makes her feel, inspiring Mzansi

In more news, Briefly News recently reported that a viral TikTok video featured a woman expressing profound feelings of safety and protection because of General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Her sentiments resonated widely with netizens, as Mkhwanazi is seen by many as a symbol of hope and integrity.

Her public support stems from his perceived commitment to justice and accountability, restoring public trust in the justice system.

Source: Briefly News