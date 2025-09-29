YouTuber and actress Lerato Nxumalo announced on her social media account this weekend that she's officially off the market

Nxumalo also had social media buzzing in October 2024 when she got engaged to her Swedish fiancé

Actress Cindy Mahlangu and more South Africans congratulated the Genesis actress on social media

Genesis actress Lerato Nxumalo made headlines this past weekend when she revealed that she's officially married to her mysterious Swedish fiancé.

This comes after the actress announced her engagement back in October 2024 by showing off her stunning engagement ring on social media.

Nxumalo also previously topped social media trends when she revealed how she spends her hard-earned money.

The Scandal! star confirmed her wedding on her Instagram account by posting a video on Sunday, 28

Nxumalo captioned the clip: "Officially and legally, Mrs LP 🤍 💍. Our officiating ceremony went a little something like this."

In the video, Nxumalo's best friend, Cindy Mahlangu, is seen sobbing during the ceremony and congratulating her afterwards.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of the actress's wedding on his X account on Sunday, 28 September 2025.

South Africans respond to Nxumalo's wedding

Actress Cindy Mahlangu @cindy_thando reacted:

"Okay, I’m crying again. 😭😭❤️ Congratulations, Mrs LP!❤️💍."

@Thickleeyonce wrote:

"Wow, yes, 😍 congratulations! I'm obsessed with the hair on you."

@Lee_khuzwayo replied:

"Absolutely beautiful. Congratulations, Lerato🤍."

@Justfelz responded:

"Oh wow!!! Congratulations, our sweets! May God bless your union 🤍🤍🥂🥂🥂. Here’s to many more beautiful years with your husband 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽."

@Rue9909 said:

"That's what you get when you don't bleach your skin, black girls! Every wealthy guy who looks different from you wants you for himself."

@ToniMutlanyana wrote:

"I love it when black brides wear their natural hair or do natural hairstyles. What a stunning bride😍."

@_babybearr commented:

"You can never make us hate marriage! This is a beautiful thing! We love to see it :)."

@Thando.Wolf replied:

"🥺Ngathi kushada mina, (it's as if it's my wedding), the way I’m so happy for you! May God bless your union, man🥺❤️."

@Charlieafrikka1 reacted:

"The simplicity of this wedding makes it even more beautiful."

@Kamo_ww wrote:

"Aw! Mrs P! Congratulations once again 🥹❤️. It’s so beautiful witnessing all that love!"

@grootsuster wrote:

"She’s gorgeous. Her makeup artist failed her, though. How do you have two completely different brows on your wedding day?"

@UpittyAfrican reacted:

"So she’s the one whose hair they were hating on? As a Queen who always wears her own hair or African hairstyles, I think we need more of this!🙌🏼. My only thing is our hairstyles, and that veil doesn't usually go together."

@bohlokoa711 said:

"They've already started talking about Lerato Nxumalo's wedding hairstyle because they believe you have to wear a weave on special occasions. Let's get it together."

