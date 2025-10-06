South African former Scandal! actress Lerato Nxumalo is officially off the market

The young star shared several pictures from her intimate lobola lunch on her social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the stunning pictures from the star's lobola lunch, showing admiration and respect for the privacy and traditions of the event

Lerato Nxumalo looked stunning on her lobola day. Image: @lratonxumalo

It's officially a wedding season in Mzansi, and one of the talented actresses, Lerato Nxumalo, is officially off the market and has shared some stunning pictures from her lobola day.

On Sunday, 5 October 2025, the star who recently joined Genesis posted several pictures from her intimate lobola lunch, which was hosted for her close family in her hometown.

Nxumalo got married on Saturday, 27 September 2025, and shared pictures and videos of her wedding day on social media, which included moments from the ceremony and heartfelt messages from close family and friends.

See the pictures from her lobola lunch below:

On Sunday, 28 September 2025, Nxumalo also posted a video from her matrimonial ceremony that was attended by some famous figures and her friends. She also shared her message expressing their gratitude to everyone who came to witness the beginning of their marriage.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love, prayers, and kind wishes for my husband and me. We are so deeply grateful to God for making this beautiful union possible and to each of you for the endless love and support you continue to show us. We truly don’t take it for granted. A million thank yous! Love you so much," she wrote.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to pictures from Lerato's lobola lunch

Shortly after she shared the pictures on her TikTok page, which quickly went viral, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Thoh said:

"See, not even the lobola luncheon was leaked, yazini, this family is for keeps."

C.Stone_ wrote:

"Everyone looked amazing. Slide 9, the lady in the middle is your twin yoh."

@thabi_masondo commented:

"The fact that everything was done privately and intimately😭❤️into encane yomndeni."

Nosipho Ndwandwe responded:

"I respect your friends and family, sana. Yoh kazi mina ngonani."

Phindile_Makamu replied:

"Lerato has the kind of circle not even money can buy."

aio_bindela mentioned:

"I love how Cindi is always there for you. May God bless this friendship. You deserve all this, my fave Mrs LLP."

JQ shared:

"Someone give Lerato a Bells. She deserves her flowers, the level of respect I have for her in respecting her marriage, wedding, and all celebrations. Sisi, you're an inspiration that all should be done privately and left in the palm of God's hands. Your ways are inspiring, Mrs LP."

Lerato Nxumalo officially tied the knot. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Former Scandal! actress Lerato Nxumalo launches clothing business

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Lerato Nxumalo officially took the leap and announced the launch of her new clothing business. The former Scandal! actress is selling plush hoodies, and said she's trusting in God to see it through.

This comes after she came out about her job at a grocery store, and her supporters congratulated her on the big move.

