Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula has allegedly uncovered the identity of actress Lerato Nxumalo's husband

The Genesis star has been hiding her husband for some time, even on her wedding day

In her recent posts, Lerato herself posted her man's face, and people have been circulating the video

Actress Lerato Nxumalo has hidden her husband's face for some time, but Mzansi got to see him for the first time. Image: Lratonxumalo

Source: Instagram

South African actress Lerato Nxumalo recently tied the knot with her Swedish husband, whom she has kept hidden from social media.

However, Musa Khawula claimed that he found out who the man is, and Mzansi is in disbelief.

Taking to X on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, Khawula revealed the man's alleged name, and he even shared a selfie taken by him. Briefly News cannot at this point confirm if this man is indeed Lerato Nxumalo's husband.

Check it out below:

Another fan noted that Lerato posted a full video where a part of the man's face is fully exposed. This made it easy for Khawula to dig up more information about her man.

Watch the X video below:

Why Lerato Nxumalo stopped dating SA men

The actress boldly stated why she opted to settle down with a non-South African man. She sparked a debate when she accused local men of not possessing the necessary qualities to have a serious relationship with.

"The dating pool in South Africa is bleak. If you truly are a person who wants to meet someone and be in a serious relationship, you need to travel. Unfortunately, not everyone can afford to do so, but try it. Most men in South Africa are conditioned to being womanisers because it's been normalised and it's a way to boost their egos and feed their sexual addiction," wrote the actress.

Actress Lerato Nxumalo’s husband's name and face have been revealed. Image: LratoNxumalo

Source: Instagram

This is how Mzansi reacted to Lerato's bae:

@firembokx said:

"She had a good run though. She hid him well while it lasted."

@mahles shared:

"Finally, sambona. Her fans phela athi if she shows his face, they will steal him."

@reaschwarz joked:

"Maybe nathi we need to stop focusing on looks and focus on euros bandla."

@ghettoroyaltie laughed:

"Lmao knowing our faves. I would also hide him."

@OnNontando shared:

"Why should we even care what her husband look like. I can’t begin to imagine being so bothered about someone’s husband… so weird."

@__Zile argued:

"We don’t need to know what he looks like. Lerato is the public figure here, not him. Y’all are so jealous and vile, man."

@thabisomoyo__ reacted:

"This is why she was hiding her husband. Y'all are now posting him and putting him on display, and people in the comments are calling him ugly and making up things about him. "

@Chris_Exfail recalled:

"This lady said something about South African men and having to look outside Khanti this is what she found outside?"

Lerato shows how she spends her money

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress and Johannesburg influencer Lerato Nxumalo posted a 'day-in-the-life-of' video, showing off her solo shopping spree and spa day across various stores in the city.

The TikTok content creator made stops at Lacoste, Zara, and other shops before treating herself to a luxury spa experience.

