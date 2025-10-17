Fan-favourite actress Lerato Nxumalo commented on the viral photo posted by Musa Khawula this week

Nxumalo took to her Instagram account on Friday, 17 October 2025, to reveal that she and her husband are taking legal action

South Africans and fans of the YouTuber comforted the her, while others slammed Khawula

Lerato Nxumalo is suing Musa Khawula over her alleged husband photo claims. Images: LratoNxumalo

Source: Instagram

Former Scandal! actress and social media influencer Lerato Nxumalo commented on Musa Khawula's claims on Friday, 17 October 2025.

Khawula made headlines this week when he shared an alleged photo of Nxumalo's husband.

The actress and YouTuber caused a buzz online recently when she tied the knot to her Swedish fiancé.

Social media user @MissHatla shared a screenshot of Nxumalo's Instagram Story on her X account on Friday, 17 October 2025.

The Genesis star stated that she and her husband are taking legal action against all the blogs, TikTok users, and YouTube channels that posted her information in the past 48 hours, with Khawula's information as factual.

The actress also shared a screenshot of a message from the man that the blogger claimed was her husband.

"I am aware that my picture is currently circulating online and being associated with your account," reads the message.

The man claims that he's received thousands of friend requests since he was associated with the star and that the incident has disturbed his business and his family.

South Africans react to Nxumalo's posts

@Miss_Hatla reacted:

"She is tired of y’all. So many requests for someone who is not even her husband, oh, South Africa. This is the reason why she hid him in the first place; they are so shameless. That list is long, yoh."

@c_nashe wrote:

"Exposing the accounts is my type of petty."

@MaNdlovu_Carol told Musa Khawula:

"She's coming for you. Be ready for a lawsuit, prepare for another apology."

@LeloOthandawo responded:

"Oh, how I love Mrs LP."

@nobody153129 replied:

"Why did they do that? They wanted him for themselves?"

@reality_everyth asked Musa Khawula:

"Yoh, bathi they coming for you, then you go further to reveal the name and surname. Haibo, awusabi yini, (why are you not scared?). Bathe boundaries."

@MaNdlovu_Carol said:

"@Lu_Swazulu, look at what they said the other day about the husband."

@Miss_Hatla wrote:

"I know she's doing all of this while on a vacation somewhere, lol, no wonder they envy her."



@Fancyramusetha responded:

"Y'all thought that was Lerato Nxumalo's man? Ho's were busy saying he looks old, and he's not fine, only for them to be sending him requests on IG."

Lerato Nxumalo has reacted to Musa Khawula's claims about her husband. Images: LratoNxumalo

Source: Instagram

Lerato Nxumalo reveals why she stopped dating SA men

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular actress Lerato Nxumalo got dragged for criticising South African men after marrying her Swedish husband.

The YouTuber and actress made headlines on Monday, 29 September 2025, when she married her fiancé.

South Africans on X took to Nxumalo's post this week to respond to her viral social media post.

