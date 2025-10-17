Scandal! star Lerato Nxumalo revealed the Instagram accounts that requested to follow a man, whom Musa Khawula claimed was her husband

Nxumalo had Mzansi buzzing online when she revealed that she and her husband are taking legal action

South Africans on social media supported the actress for exposing the Instagram accounts

Lerato Nxumalo shares screenshots of South Africans on IG who attempted to follow her husband's fake account.

Durban Gen and Genesis actress Lerato Nxumalo trended on social media on Friday, 17 October 2025, when she revealed a list of South Africans who attempted to follow the Instagram account, which doesn't belong to her husband.

This comes after the content creator shared that she's taking legal action over blogger Musa Khawula's allegations about her alleged husband's photo.

The celebrity blogger made headlines this week when he shared a photo of a man, whom he claimed is the actress's Swedish hubby.

The blogger's backup account shared screenshots on his X account on Friday, 17 October 2025, of the list of South Africans who attempted to follow the account on Instagram.

He captions the post: "Gatvol Lerato Nxumalo exposes the individuals who have since sent 'friend requests' to her husband Tobias Pettersson ever since his identity came to light."

South Africans respond to the friend requests

@DjukaMatauri replied:

"She should accept the requests and invite them all to a date at a restaurant."

@RealMbombo said:

"Da*n, South Africa has no shortage of strikers."

@BafanaBafana wrote:

"In case you need to beef up our World Cup squad, nayi le (here's the) list."

@Wanele_ responded:

"Women are actually not called out enough for their vileness. They are so disgusting!"

@busi_https said:

"No mara la swabisa shem, (you are shameless). Leave people's husband's alone. Di kae ditlhong?" (You should be ashamed of yourselves).

@AngelaaLinda replied:

"Lerato Nxumalo just posted the list of girlies that sent requests to the (not) husband’s Instagram, banyana baka la swabisa hle," (girls, you are an embarrassment).

@Saltiesunmasked wrote:

"I guarantee you’re that 100% of the 99% accounts that were DM’ing the husband are the ones that were saying I was weird for posting his details. Nisile nina," (you are naughty).

@Draginghoes responded:

"I saw my friend there, I’m so embarrassed for her."

@Bunny1415874 reacted:

"I honestly don’t see anything wrong here, guys. Lerato is a celebrity, and her fans want to follow her husband. How is that an issue? Lerato is bl*wing this out of proportion. First, she said our African men are trash now, it’s this. Haybo, she must chill!"

@NeneLeakesWigs commented:

"She should've never posted even his finger or shadow if she really didn't want him found. She created curiosity around him. The girls are weird for requesting though, yikes."

@Mpasii378761 said:

"I’m honestly glad she’s taking legal action. People need to learn to mind their own business, respect others privacy and understand boundaries."

Lerato Nxumalo shares list of South Africans who friend requested her fake husband's account.

Former Scandal! star Lerato Nxumalo ties the knot

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that YouTuber and actress Lerato Nxumalo announced on her social media account that she's officially off the market.

Nxumalo also had social media buzzing in October 2024 when she got engaged to her Swedish fiancé.

Actress Cindy Mahlangu and more South Africans congratulated the Genesis actress on social media.

