On Tuesday, 21 October 2025, Musa Khawula shared that Lerato Nxumalo had sent a letter of demand through her lawyers

Instead of immediately complying with Lerato Khumalo's demands, Musa Khawula responded with a cheeky post on X

Social media users defended Musa Khawula, citing that most of his stories later proved to be true

Lerato Nxumalo took legal action against Musa Khawula. Image: lratonxumalo, musakhawula

Source: Instagram

Actress and social media influencer Lerato Nxumalo has taken legal action against celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula after he shared a photo of someone claiming it was her husband.

Nxumalo has lived up to her threat to take legal action against Khawula and every outlet that published the photo of her alleged husband. On Tuesday, 21 October 2025, the former Scandal! actress sent a letter of demand from Nunez Attorneys to Musa Khawula.

Lerato Nxumalo sends Musa Khawula letter of demand

The letter accused Khawula of publishing false, defamatory, and privacy-invading content about her and her family on social media around October 15-16, 2025. Part of Lerato Nxumalo’s demands included the immediate removal of all such material, ceasing further posts, issuing a public apology admitting falsehood and privacy breach, retracting statements, and confirming compliance within 24 hours. Should Musa Khawula not comply with the demands, Lerato Nxumalo threatened to sue him for damages under South African law.

“Should you fail to comply fully with the above demands, our Client reserves all rights, including the right to institute legal proceedings without further notice, which may include an application for urgent relief, damages for defamation and harassment, and recovery of costs, as well as a formal complaint to the Information Regulator under the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 for breach of legislation and noncompliance with a private subject's rights,” part of the letter reads.

The lawyers stated that the letter of demand wasn't confirmation that the photo of the man in the viral post was Lerato Nxumalo’s husband.

“For clarity, nothing herein should be regarded as any admission of identity, nor as an acknowledgement that the person referred to in the posts is our Client's relative or her husband, as referred to in the posts and/or commentary,” the letter of demand reads.

Taking to his official X account, Musa Khawula shared the letter of demand with a cheeky caption that read:

“'I Musa Innocent Khawula'...lerato nxumalo sana, xo xo. gossip girl.”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Lerato Nxumalo takes legal action

In the comments, social media users defended Musa Khawula and cited some of the stories he broke.

Here are some of the comments:

@stonezn argued:

“I think the way this keeps happening is now worrying. This seems like someone is not protecting his or her reputation, but attempting to hide something. Either that or it is just a grudge fight because I understand that to kill any rumours is to ignore them until they die down.”

@phillibecks highlighted:

“They are just undermining you just because you don't have money, but most of the things you are saying are true. You spoke about Relato's husband, Cat Matlala. They threatened you and forced you to apologise, but look now. Everything is being proven true.”

@ModupiSelapyane advised:

“Just copy and paste the previous apology letter and submit before the 24 hours expire.”

@KgomotsoTlhapan joked:

“How ironic that your name is Innocent 😂😂😂😂”

Social media reacted to Lerato Nxumalo's letter of demand to Musa Khawula. Image: musakhwaula, lratonxumalo

Source: Instagram

Lerato Nxumalo exposes South Africans

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Lerato Nxumalo revealed the Instagram accounts of people who requested to follow a man, whom Musa Khawula claimed was her husband.

Nxumalo had Mzansi buzzing online when she revealed that she and her husband would take legal action. South Africans on social media supported the actress for exposing the Instagram accounts.

Source: Briefly News