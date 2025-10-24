Cici recently sparked a heated debate over her provocative dance with a young male supporter

The singer was filmed in a now-viral video giving the fan a lap dance, and online users debated whether he is underage for the provocative dance

On the other hand, some people argued that Cici’s moves were inappropriate for the school setting, which led to her being called out on social media

Singer Cici came under fire for her latest performance. Images: ciciworldwide

South African singer Cici is trending for all the wrong reasons after her latest performance got her in trouble with the online community.

The Hamba Juba hitmaker recently performed at a school in KwaZulu-Natal ON 23 October 2025, where, in the middle of her set, she went into the audience and picked a male fan to dance for.

Her performance was part of a youth-focused concert, where she engaged with students and young fans.

Cici can be seen walking up the stairs and picking a young male supporter, before walking him down to the stage, where she gave him a short yet suggestive dance while he sat on a chair.

The Ameni singer wore high-heeled boots and a cutout dress showing her thighs. Although her dance was abruptly cut short by the DJ, it was clear that both the crowd and the young man enjoyed the performance.

Cici shared a steamy dance number with a young male fan. Image: ciciworldwide

Cici posted a different version of her performance on Instagram, showing her singing to the students.

However, it was the video by Twitter (X) user MDNnewss of the 38-year-old singer's provocative performance that sparked a heated debate online.

"Cici gave a fan a lap dance during her live performance."

Briefly News reached out to Cici for comment. This is a developing story.

Watch Cici's performance below.

Cici gave a steamy performance for a male fan. Image: MDNnewss

Social media reacts to Cici's steamy performance

Online users are outraged and called Cici out for the inappropriate performance.

Many noted the school setting, while others claimed there's selective outrage in cases of harassment where women are often given a free pass. Read their comments below.

TandiMgwatyu said:

"That's harassment, arrest her!"

Uncle_Tau was shocked:

"I'm seeing kids there. Yah!!"

sipho_mate said:

"I would like to know what would happen if a male artist did this to a female."

Jikingqina was appalled:

"Sies! What is she doing to the poor boy?"

Online users were outraged over Cici's inappropriate dance with the young fan. Image: ciciworldwide

ArcadiaT3 argued:

"A boy student, let’s get it right. No one speaks up for boy children, and society just does as they please. It would’ve been some selective outrage if it were a male artist doing the same to a girl child."

ZGoasu was confused:

"A lap dance in a lecture hall?"

ValentinoThokoz added:

"Pedo. She's lucky she's a woman."

The intense backlash has not only generated negative publicity for Cici but has also highlighted the growing sensitivity on social media regarding boundaries, consent, and the conduct of celebrities, especially when performing for minors.

