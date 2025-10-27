A report has suggested that Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa married Black Coffee for his multi-millionaire status, according to a judgment

Fans of Enhle Mbali were up in arms, defending the actress against the said court judgment

On 10 October 2025, Enhle revealed that she and Black Coffee had finalised their divorce

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's divorce from Black Coffee continues to unearth more about their marriage. Image: Realblackcoffee, Enhle_Mbali

After Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa announced that she had officially reverted to her maiden name following her divorce from Black Coffee, details of their rocky marriage have emerged.

A report from Sunday World suggested that the Four Walls actress married Black Coffee because he was wealthy and she was head over heels. According to the publication, a judgment from an acting judge of the Johannesburg High Court revealed this information after their divorce settlement.

Details about Enhle's marriage with Black Coffee emerge

The judgment detailed how the couple met, when they started dating and how much lobola Black Coffee paid to Enhle Mbali's family. One of the things shared was that Enhle reportedly wanted her uncles to allow her to marry the DJ because of his wealth. A dowry of R70,000 was reportedly paid in instalments, and he followed all protocol.

After Enhle's announcement, details about their divorce settlement emerged, revealing that the judge favoured Enhle. After a six-year battle, Black Coffee was reportedly ordered to pay R25,000 per child, as well as spousal support.

Mzansi reacts to the latest report

This is how some social media people reacted to the report:

@_mpolie was angered:

"But Black Coffee was not a millionaire when they married. You guys are too forward, and are pushing this propaganda."

@Effata123321 reacted:

"You people manufacture your imaginary opinions and make yourself believe it's FACTS."

@MathewMlam72230 asked:

"How did they come to that conclusion?"

@Tekashi2 agreed:

"We didn’t need the judgment to know that."

@AndileSikh49962 laughed:

"Or maybe Black coffee married Enhle because she was already famous."

@Khayastixx shared:

"That Cape Town house he bought in June, I hope Mbali will benefit from it as well."

@ThaaBLaa lashed:

"He was not a millionaire when they married. Nice try, y'all are not going to bully Enhle Mbali."

@Brinomash stated:

"No, you people are bullying her, straight."

SA defended Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa after her divorce from Black Coffee was finalised. Image: Realblackcoffee, Enhle_mbali

Breaking his silence, Black Coffee hit back at people who dragged his innocent children into the drama.

"I understand that you people believe everything you read, and that’s fine. As a father, I have one request. Please stop posting my children on your socials."

Bongi Mlotshwa defends daughter

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bongi Mlotshwa, Enhle Mbali's mother, commented on Lungie Maphumulo's shade.

DJ Black Coffee's sister infuriated Enhle Mbali's fans when she blasted her former sister-in-law. "Good luck to her. From where I am standing, I don't think she will win this, but let me wish her well," Lungie wrote on Instagram.

Hitting back, Bongi comforted her daughter, Enhle and prayed to God that she would be protected at all times.

