South African broadcaster Hulisani Ravele recently made headlines again after she reportedly soft-launched her new man

An online user shared a stunning and cosy picture of the star and the supposed new man on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Ravele's "new" relationship

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Hulisani Ravele finds new love. Image: @hulisaniravele

Source: Instagram

2026 sure has the greatest beginnings for most of our celebrities, as the popular broadcaster and MC, Hulisani Ravele, left many of her fans swooning with love as she reportedly soft-launched her new bae.

On Tuesday, 6 January 2026, an online user @RefilweSeboko decided to share a stunning and cosy picture of the star, who previously revealed that she does not celebrate either Christmas or New Year's Day, on her social media of her and an unknown white guy, which quickly went viral.

This alleged new relationship made headlines just like her former 10-year mjolo with the veteran actor Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya.

See the photo below:

SA reacts to Hulisani's alleged new lover

Shortly after a picture of Hulisani and an unknown white man was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to this alleged new love. Here's what they had to say below:

@AladyPL said:

"Oh, this is beautiful. I love it for her."

@Mmaba2n wrote:

"Yoooo, finally. So happy for her. Now, I am waiting to see a post from Musa."

@LadyMpopi commented:

"Is he my friend? Imagine being forced to show a partner because people keep associating you with an ex from 15 years ago."

@madam_speaker2 replied:

"She deserves it."

@simplytumeigh responded:

"Oh bandla finally, I wish her nothing but happiness."

@StanUhuru mentioned:

"They always go white when everything fails. At least Limpopo men won't be bashed this time."

@Jikityala stated:

"Musa's caption will be 'Hulisani finally found someone to nurse her broken heart after being discarded by Psyfo after 10 years of wasting her time and only marrying someone else he only dated for less than a year.' Xoxo gossip."

@RELEH_LEGODI shared:

"She must know that these ones celebrate Christmas and go all out for Christmas. While she's getting irritable by simple messages Moo Otlo Perisha."

@FatsoTabane tweeted:

"Ohhhh bathong, she deserves all the love and more. So happy for her."

@Khanyiithyst mentioned:

"No wonder she was being an activist during Christmas. Something about dating a white man makes you want to declare to the world how much you love African traditions. I understand."

Netizens reacted to Hulisani's alleged new relationship. Image: @hulisaniravele

Source: Instagram

Media personality Sipho ‘Psyfo’ Ngwenya graduates with an MBA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former YoTV child star Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya graduated with an MBA degree after putting in hard work at the University of Pretoria.

The former Generations actor took to social media to make the exciting announcement. Mzansi celebrities and their followers took to his comment section to congratulate the music producer following his massive academic achievement.

Source: Briefly News