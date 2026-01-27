On Saturday, 24 January 2026, Heidi Giokos responded to online attacks after questioning US President Donald Trump about his claims of a white genocide in South Africa

Critics targeted her interracial relationship with fellow journalist Lindokuhle Xulu, accusing her of being biased because of it

South Africans rally behind Heidi Giokos, offering messages of support and praising her for standing up for the country, while others defended the critic

Heidi Giokos responded after her interracial relationship was targeted following her interview with Trump. Image: Heidi Giokos

Popular eNCA reporter and anchor Heidi Giokos revealed that her critics attacked her following an interview with United States President Donald Trump at the just-ended World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Heidi dominated social media trending charts when she questioned US President Donald Trump over his claims of a white genocide in South Africa.

It seems the line of questioning rubbed some South Africans the wrong way, and they resorted to racially attacking Heidi Giokos on social media.

Heidi Giokos' interracial relationship targeted

On Saturday, 24 January 2026, the eNCA journalist shared screenshots of the social media posts by one of her critics. In one of her Facebook posts, Heidi shared screenshots from a post written on X (Twitter) by a user with the handle @RiseAgainstEvil.

The user claimed that Heidi’s interracial relationship with fellow media colleague, Lindokuhle Xulu, had made her subjective regarding the white genocide in South Africa. In a separate post, the user shared an incident from 2022 where Heidi Giokos was robbed to argue that there was a white genocide in South Africa.

In her response on her official Facebook page, Heidi Giokos called out the user for criticising the state of South Africa in a foreign land. She also criticised the user for using the traumatic incident for clout.

“The very same South African who doesn’t even live here. But can spew such hate and racism from afar. There must be something seriously wrong with you to use someone’s trauma for clickbait.”

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts after Heidi Giokos is targeted

South Africans rallied behind Heidi Giokos in the comments section and shared words of comfort. Others defended the critic and suggested that Heidi could have handled the matter better.

Here are some of the comments:

William Fienies said:

“I'm sorry, Heidi Giokos, for these senseless allegations leveled against you in your personal capacity. We should never allow our personal preferences overshadow our judgments, and when a report doesn't favour your narrative, try to launch a personal attack on someone merely doing her job, which is simply to report. We are still a Democratic Country, and we are allowed to differ, even on this matter. Shame on you guys who want reporting to only and/or always to favour you, and when it doesn't, you wanna cry foul. You are doing well, Heidi, and know that you are bigger than this. Keep it up. 🙏🏽🫶🏽”

Emuel Schoeman asked:

“White genocide claims aside, Heidi Giokos, what is your goal with this? Are you trying to cancel this person? Why can't you address it with them directly?”

Thuthukile Mkhize gushed:

“I am so sorry about this. Thanks for standing up for our country and being a voice of reason. We love you very much and are grateful to you for all you have done for us. Sending much love ❤️”

Mzansi reacted after Heidi Giokos claimed she was attacked over her Trump interview. Image: Heidi Giokos

