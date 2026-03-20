Maison Martell recently hosted its launch event in Johannesburg, and Briefly News caught up with familiar faces

The luxury French cognac brand organised a curated experience, including South African local talent in food and entertainment, as well as artisan crafts

Montecasino's outdoor area turned into a Maison Martell hub on 13 March 2026, and Briefly News reported live from the event

The Maison Martell family planted its roots in South Africa in Johannesburg with a night which translated to understated luxury. Reality TV star City Makoti and her husband, Sihle Dambuza, were among the first public figures to experience Maison Martell's South African launch.

Maison Martell launched in South Africa with a launch in Johannesburg. Image: Briefly News

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Martell's launch in South Africa came in the form of immersive luxury at Montecasino until 28 March 2026. Briefly News attended the luxury experience Maison Martell hosted at Montecasino in Johannesburg. Some of the celebs at Martell's event included Anthony Jefta, who was the MC of the night. Martell's headline performer for the music experience, K.O, gave attendees a trip down memory lane when it comes to South African music.

The evening of Martell's launch was an array of experiences, aimed at giving guests varied bites of luxury. Briefly News captured all that attendees can expect at a luxury Martell cognac experience at Montecasino. Speaking to Briefly News and representing Maison Martell, Tintswalo Baloyi said that Martell was expanding its footprint in Africa since the brand started in Nigeria, she said:

"South Africa is the next hub of culture, and this is why they have landed on our shores."

Maison Martell arrives in South Africa

Martell whetted people's appetites for the night at Montecasino with a bar serving various drinks. The evening was one full of mingling while immersed in a range of activities. Briefly News spotted Reality TV stars and South African fave, City Makoti aka Anika, and her husband Sihle Dambuza, soaking up the atmosphere Martell created. The pair shared a moment between sips of Martell Cognac and looked more in love than ever in a video captured below.

The drinks were the highlight of the night with a cocktail-making station. Briefly News explored Martell's cocktail-making experience with comedian Mphopopps. The comedian was one of the guests who got the opportunity to get their hands on Maison Martell's cognac bottle. The cognac was the perfect base for a Martell cocktail that guests made under the guidance of a professional bartender. Watch the video of the bartender at work.

Maison Martell's quiet luxury moments

Martell promised a night of slow luxury, and guests were also treated to a delicious menu. Establishing the French brand's launch in South Africa, the menu included African influences such as an oxtail and a pilaf dish, among other treats. The food was hearty, compact, yet still captured a level of finesse with a convenient form of presentation for guests to eat while mingling.

Two of the dishes served by Chef Coco at Maison Martell Montecasino experience. Image: Briefly News

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Martell also showcased leather work with an artisan section. Guests were able to walk through and appreciate the finer details in the leather work. Maison Martell is presenting its live experience at Montecasino until 28 March, and tickets are available.

Maison Martell showcased artisan leather work. Image: Briefly News

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