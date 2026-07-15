Remoakantse Holdings announced that US R&B icon Brandy is heading back to South Africa for a December 2026 concert

Brandy expressed her excitement about returning to Mzansi, promising fans an unforgettable night filled with her timeless hits

The announcement sent SA fans into a frenzy, with many already making plans to grab their tickets ASAP

Brandy announces her return to South Africa in December. Image: brandy

Source: Instagram

It's official, US singer Brandy is making her much-anticipated return to South Africa. The exciting news was announced on Wednesday, 15 July 2026.

R&B legend Brandy will be delivering her timeless hits for three shows in December 2026. Attendees of the 2026 All White Soul Sessions Concert Tour Experience will be entertained by the multi-award-winning singer!

The star will be performing in two SA stages: On 14 December 2026, she will be at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town and then on 17 and 18 December 2026, the muso will be performing at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria.

"I'm so excited to be coming back to South Africa. It's been a while, and I can't wait to see everyone again. The love I've always received from my South African fans means so much to me, and I'm looking forward to sharing some really special moments with you. We're bringing an incredible show, and I promise it's going to be a night to remember. I can't wait to see you all in December," the Mr Piano Man star said.

Brandy will perform in South Africa in December. Image: Josh Brasted

Source: Getty Images

Excitement grows for Brandy

The announcement came just after Brandy and Monica reunited for a sold-out North American fall run of The Boy Is Mine Tour in 2025, thrilling fans who had waited years to see the two icons share a stage again.

South Africa is not short of international R&B visitors this year, with Canadian singer Tamia also set to grace South African stages in August.

The announcement sent fans straight into the comments section, with reactions ranging from pure joy to playful panic over tickets.

@nolwazishange: "2026 uze ngamawala! 😅🙌🙌"

@claybae97: "I need the full full moon album to be performed 😍"

@zamo_dlamini: "Ok I'm crying 🔥🔥 "

@refilwemodiselle screamed: "HAO HAO HAAAAOOOOOOOOOO 😭😩♥️ a childhood dream might come true!!!"

Brandy's appearance sparks debate

In a previous report from Briefly News, Brandy Norwood had a grand celebration, which was attended by many of her fans at a major homecoming event in McComb, Mississippi

Some fans noted with concern that the R&B icon looked noticeably slimmer than usual, with many taking to X to share their views

Source: Briefly News