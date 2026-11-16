Miss SA's new queen, Tiyani Makama, was crowned with a makeshift headpiece that drew widespread mockery on social media

Nungu Diamonds, creators of the prestigious Mowana crown, revealed that Miss SA failed to renew its sponsorship agreement

Netizens called on the organisation to apologise to Tiyani, with many pointing to a broader decline in the pageant's production quality

Inside the Miss South Africa crown controversy. Image: official_misssa

Source: Instagram

Miss South Africa's coronation weekend turned bittersweet for fans of the pageant after newly crowned queen Tiyani Makama walked away with a headpiece that social media users compared to a party favour from Burger King. The moment, which should have been a highlight in Makama's life, instead ignited a firestorm of criticism directed squarely at the Miss SA organisation, now chaired by Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe of the Motsepe family.

The organisation attempted to manage the fallout by describing the piece as a "temporary ceremonial crown" and put out an open call to designers to collaborate on creating an official replacement. However, Nungu Diamonds quickly stepped forward to clear the air.

What happened to the Mowana crown?

Nungu Diamonds, the company behind the Mowana crown worn between 2023 and 2025, confirmed that Miss SA had not renewed its sponsorship agreement, which would have allowed the pageant to continue using the crown. Despite this, Nungu Diamonds said it had offered the use of the Mowana in good faith while negotiations were still ongoing. Miss SA organisers allegedly declined the offer, leaving the production apparently scrambling for an alternative at the last minute.

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The Mowana, a silver-framed crown set with hundreds of diamonds, gemstones and cubic zirconia, was inspired by the baobab tree indigenous to Limpopo. It was worn by Natasha Joubert, Mia Le Roux, and Qhawekazi Mazaleni during its time as the official crown.

A legacy of iconic crowns

South Africa's pageant history is marked by thoughtfully crafted headpieces, each carrying cultural and symbolic weight. The Palesa crown, worn from 2014 to 2015 by Rolene Strauss and Liesl Laurie, featured titanium designs of indigenous South African plants and was co-created by Jack Friedman Jewellers and Malcolm Kluk.

The Enhle crown, which followed from 2016 to 2018, incorporated purple sugilite stones, amethyst and white quartz. The Buhle crown, inspired by Ndebele culture and adorned with 2,500 cubic zirconia stones, graced the heads of queens including Zozibini Tunzi and Lalela Mswane from 2019 to 2022.

It remains unknown who created Makama's headpiece. Netizens were unsparing in their criticism, with many calling for accountability and an apology to the new queen.

Social media reacts to crown controversy

Influencer Bigg Nandz asked:

"Mara, who made this crown? Can they come forward and take accountability? Did the whole Miss SA panel agree to this crown? What's the story behind it? I gave up once I saw the strings at the back."

iamleanned wrote:

"Congratulations to our new Queen! She deserves better! This crown is not it! Queen, you deserve the best!!! Never forget that!!!!"

Actress and TV personality Jessica Nkosi was furious:

"You're not getting it!!!! You need to apologise to Tiyani. You owe her an apology and a proper crowning. To put a paper crown on her with a shoelace at the back?!?!?! Please!!!!!!! Stop it! This was supposed to be monumental for her, but you let her down!!!! She is beautiful and smart and will represent South Africa well. Do better FOR HER!!!!! Also, did you guys have a rehearsal?"

Others used the moment to highlight what they see as a steady decline in the pageant's overall production, citing the contrast between past spectacles held at venues like Sun City and Time Square and the more stripped-down event Makama's crowning appeared to be.

New Miss South Africa, Tiyani Makamu, has been at the centre of a social media storm since being crowned queen. Image: official_misssa

Source: Instagram

Netizens offer better alternatives for Miss SA crown

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a TikTok creator's video showing affordable crown options on Takealot that she felt were better than the one used at Miss South Africa 2026.

The video pointed out crowns ranging from R115 to R282, arguing the pageant could have done better for the new queen.

Source: Briefly News