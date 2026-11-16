TV personality Anele Mdoda's sister, Zamalisa Mdoda, revealed more bombshells about her marriage to Buzza James on social media

This comes after Zamalisa accused Buzza of owing her cousin money for alcohol supplied at the wedding

South Africans such as Phil Mphela dragged Zamalisa for dragging her sister on social media

Anele Mdoda's sister, Zamalisa, says the radio personality and her husband have no prenup. Image: Zinthathu

Source: Instagram

Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda trended on social media on Sunday, 15 November 2026, when her sister spoke about her marriage contract with her husband, Buzza.

The 947 radio personality and producer previously revealed on a Netflix series that she and her sisters haven't spoken in 30 years.

The TV producer's sister, Zamalisa Mdoda, stunned X users when she revealed that the radio personality and her husband did not sign a prenup.

The social media user shared on her X account that Anele's friends wanted her to sign a prenup before she tied the knot.

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"2 of @Anele’s long-time friends went to our father asking him to get Anele to sign a pre-nup because they didn’t trust @BonelelaM. Did she listen? No. She had multiple warnings about him, but she wanted her Netflix wedding. When he does turn on her, remember that she chose this," she wrote.

South Africans respond to sister's allegations

@Ketso28 responded:

"Le wena nyala moes and sign a prenuptial agreement with your husband? Like, o tsena kae? Even if Buzza turned on her, it’s not like she’d come to you for help. So, what exactly is bothering you, kahle kahle?"

@Leveve18 said:

"It’s now clear that Anele’s sister is a bully, and she's hurting that they can no longer control her; it’s good that Anele isn’t giving this fire oxygen. This one needs to heal shame."

@_SAFirst_ wrote:

"Reading all your tweets, you are trying everything to humiliate your sister, and it is sad. Pathetic actually. The things you are saying about Anele say a lot about who you are & less about her. When he does turn on her, remember that she chose this. The problem is you lie like you breathe, to the point that your lies don’t even make sense. Pathetic. You married Anele for her money. Bring back our photo albums, or did you leave them at umhlaba uyalingana?”

Anele Mdoda's sister alleges radio personality and husband have no prenup. Images: Zamedyzamzam/ X, safmradio

Source: UGC

Anele Mdoda’s husband, Bonelela “Buzza” Mgudlwa ordered to repay R14 million

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda's husband, Bonelela 'Buzza' Mgudlwa, was roped into an irregular PPE scandal involving millions.

Mgudlwa and his business partner, Katleho Mokonyane, were reportedly ordered to repay R14 million by the Special Tribunal.

The news has sparked a debate among social media users who have given their opinions on Mgudlwa's latest scandal.

Source: Briefly News