A video showing Nota Baloyi's girlfriend, Thandolwethu, kissing an unidentified man began circulating on X

The clip arrived shortly after another video surfaced in which Thandolwethu seemingly refused to kiss Nota on the lips, adding fuel to the online speculation

Neither Nota nor Thandolwethu had addressed the backlash as social media users flooded the comment section with reactions

A video of Nota Baloyi's girlfriend kissing another man surfaced online. Images: lavidanota

Source: Instagram

South African music executive and podcaster Nota Baloyi is trending again, and not for reasons he would welcome. A video showing his girlfriend, Thandolwethu, sharing a kiss with an unidentified man began circulating on X on Saturday, 14 November 2026, sending his name shooting up the trends list within hours.

The footage, which is brief and lacks any clear context about when or where it was recorded, shows a woman widely identified by online users as Thandolwethu locking lips with the mystery individual. Despite the uncertainty around the clip's origins, that did little to slow down the conversation it ignited across South African timelines.

What makes the video hit differently

What had many peeps particularly fired up was the timing. Just before this clip made the rounds, another video had already been doing the rounds showing Thandolwethu apparently refusing to kiss Nota on the lips and instead turning her head so he kisses her cheek instead. The two clips arriving in such close succession gave the online debate serious momentum.

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This latest controversy also follows a rough stretch for Nota over the past month, during which he has faced mounting backlash tied to his relationship. Several other videos had already gone viral, allegedly capturing Thandolwethu with other men, and many online users are convinced she does not place much value on what she shares with the outspoken podcaster.

Thandolwethu, who is in a public relationship with Nota Baloyi, has been linked to several men on social media. Image: zeloew

Source: Instagram

The situation carries an extra sting given Nota's well-known reputation for publicly weighing in on other people's relationships and gender dynamics. When his relationship with Thandolwethu previously drew criticism, he stood firmly in her corner and dismissed detractors. That history made many people on the timeline quick to drag out his old comments as the latest clip spread.

As of the time of writing, neither Nota nor Thandolwethu had responded publicly to the video. Online users, however, had plenty to say. Below are some of the reactions:

madlaminike said:

"Oh, she is the weapon formed against him."

Mtho1z wrote:

"Lmao, all the chaos he brings, lol, this is his karma."

Musawethu3 posted:

"If Nota doesn't leave this girl. This is the end of Nota!!!"

prudence_tsh joked:

"My goat Nota will say it's a video from when she was 2."

Sallystarseed responded:

"May she be everything he bashed in innocent women. May she get all her heart's desire for dealing with Nota for us as a collective of women."

Watch the viral video below.

Thandolwethu addresses Siv scandal

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thandolwethu finally addressing her viral scandal with streamer, Siv.

Thandolwethu appeared on the Open Chats Podcast and spoke about her alleged connection to the streamer after they were spotted in a compromising position.

Source: Briefly News