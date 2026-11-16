Fan favourite Zoalize Janse van Rensburg addressed her early exit from the Miss SA 2026 pageant after failing to make the Top 5

Tiyani Makamu was crowned Miss SA 2026, with Cwenga Koyana Kotu-Rammopo and Lesego Khumo Nyathela named as runners-up

Fans flooded social media to express their shock at Zoalize's exit, with many insisting the 20-year-old deserved the crown

Zoalize Janse van Rensburg exited Miss SA however, fans cried foul. Image: zoalizevr

Source: Instagram

Miss SA fan favourite Zoalize Janse van Rensburg has broken her silence after a shocking exit from the Miss SA 2026 pageant over the weekend. The 20-year-old beauty queen failed to crack the Top 5, leaving thousands of South African pageant fans stunned and crying foul.

Tiyani Makamu was crowned the new Miss SA 2026, with Cwenga Koyana Kotu-Rammopo and Lesego Khumo Nyathela announced as runners-up. Despite Zoalize's strong showing throughout the competition, her name was absent when the Top 5 were called.

Zoalize's Miss SA and Pageant Journey

Zoalize is no stranger to the pageant world. In 2023, she placed as first runner-up at the Miss World South Africa finale, then re-entered the competition in 2024 and claimed the crown. She went on to represent South Africa at Miss World in India in 2025, where, although she did not advance to the Top 40, she took home the Best Designer Dress award for Africa, a remarkable achievement on the global stage.

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Taking to Instagram after the results were announced, Zoalize took to Instagram to congratulate Tiyani and reflect

Fans React to Zoalize's Surprising Miss SA Exit

Supporters were quick to flood her comment section with messages of love and disbelief. Below are some of the reactions:

@aneeqahfataar wrote: "Extremely proud of you, my love. I genuinely thought that crown was yours."

@aya.msani_official said: "You did so well, my angel; now we train for next year."

@karin.sj30 shared: "I have no words, miss SA is done for me. I have been watching the final since 1987; tonight was the most shocking ever. Time to move on."

@prof_samson_mokoena added: "You were excellent, and as Team Zoa, I am proud of how far you have come."

@pieter07brits commented: "Would buy you a real crown. You should've been in the top 3."

@shanicee.r wrote: "We are SO proud of you, Zoalize. You pour your heart and soul into everything you do, and that has shone through every step of this journey."

@elk.9605962 suggested: "Please try Miss Universe, South Africa."

Miss SA runner-up Karabo Mareka also showed up in the comments, writing: "My Zoa!!! So proud of you!"

Nungu Diamonds distances itself from Miss SA 2026 crown

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nungu Diamonds says it had no role in the Miss South Africa 2026 crown, revealing its sponsorship deal ended and its Mowana Crown was also declined in 2026.

Source: Briefly News