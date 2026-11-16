Maputu Sefoka, executor of DJ Sumbody's estate, is fighting Ayepyep Lifestyle in the Pretoria High Court over a luxury Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

Ayepyep Lifestyle originally financed the R2.2 million vehicle in 2019, but Standard Bank later repossessed it after a December 2024 court judgment

DJ Sumbody's estate bought the Porsche directly from Standard Bank in April 2025, and Maputu argues the car now legally belongs to the estate

DJ Sumbody's mother challenged his company, Ayepyep Lifestyle, in court over ownership of a luxury Porsche 911 valued at R2.2 million. Image: DJ Sumbody

Source: Facebook

The legal battles surrounding the estate of murdered South African DJ and businessman Oupa Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody, have taken a new turn. His mother is now squaring off against his former company in the Pretoria High Court over a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S worth roughly R2.2 million.

Maputu Sefoka, who serves as executor of her late son's estate, is pushing back against an application by Ayepyep Lifestyle, the entertainment company DJ Sumbody co-founded, which wants the court to order her to hand over the vehicle.

How the Porsche dispute began

Ayepyep Lifestyle, which DJ Sumbody built alongside business partner Kagiso Gerald Setsetse, financed the Porsche in June 2019. The company put down a deposit of R802,409, with the remaining balance of approximately R1.4 million spread across 60 monthly instalments. Both men held equal 50% stakes in the business and served as co-directors.

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After DJ Sumbody was shot and killed in Woodmead, Johannesburg, on 20 November 2022, alongside two bodyguards, Setsetse became the company's sole director. The dispute over the vehicle surfaced almost immediately, with Ayepyep's attorneys writing to Maputu in April 2023 to demand the car's return, claiming it remained company property. When she did not comply, the company took the matter to court.

The court battle centred on the expensive Porsche, with DJ Sumbody's mother contesting the company's position regarding the vehicle. Image: DJ Sumbody

Source: Instagram

Standard Bank's repossession changes everything

Maputu's most recent court papers have significantly shifted the landscape of the dispute. She disclosed that Standard Bank obtained a judgment against Ayepyep Lifestyle and Setsetse on 11 December 2024, ordering the vehicle's return and cancelling the instalment sale agreement. That judgment was reportedly granted with Setsetse's consent, and the bank repossessed the Porsche in January 2025.

What followed is central to Maputu's argument: DJ Sumbody's estate negotiated directly with Standard Bank to purchase the vehicle. On 23 April 2025, the estate paid R767,851 to the bank, and the Porsche, along with its paperwork, was eventually handed over to the estate on 9 October 2025.

She contends that this sequence of events renders Ayepyep's original court application unnecessary and that the vehicle now lawfully belongs to the estate. She further argues that DJ Sumbody's 50% shareholding in Ayepyep must be factored into the broader winding-up of his estate.

In September 2026, acting judge Rean Strydom allowed Maputu to supplement her affidavit with the new evidence and gave Ayepyep 10 days to file a responding affidavit. The company had not yet done so at the time of reporting.

The court has not dismissed Ayepyep's application or issued a final ruling on who is entitled to the Porsche. Setsetse, Maputu, and their respective legal teams did not respond to media inquiries. Meanwhile, the criminal case linked to DJ Sumbody's murder continues, with Katiso "KT" Molefe and three co-accused facing prosecution.

Taxi boss gave an update on DJ Sumbody

Taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni testified before the Madlanga Commission about his links to slain musician DJ Sumbody. Sibanyoni said both DJ Sumbody and DJ Vettys had close ties to him through the taxi industry and social circles. Read more: https://briefly.co.za/south-africa/251417-taxi-boss-joe-sibanyoni-claims-dj-sumbody-targeted-close-ties/

Source: Briefly News