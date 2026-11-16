Podcaster Gareth Cliff recently criticised Ramaphosa and Ndabeni's California trip

The minister and South African president received backlash for visiting the US to discuss South African issues

Cliff's fans and South Africans on X questioned Ramaphosa and Ndabeni's real motives for their recent trip

Gareth Cliff reacts to Ramaphosa and Minister Stella Ndabeni’s California trip. Images: GarethCliff and ThePresidency

Source: UGC

Former 5FM radio personality Gareth Cliff recently roasted Minister Stella Ndabeni and President Cyril Ramaphosa for their trip to Silicon Valley, California.

Cliff, who previously faced backlash for questioning Jacinta Ngobese's movement, asked why Ramaphosa and Ndabeni had to travel to the US to help SA communities.

Minister Stella shared on her X account on Monday, 16 November 2026, that she and President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the South African delegation in Silicon Valley to discuss how to leverage AI to drive innovation, create opportunities, and strengthen MSMEs, including township and rural businesses.

To which Cliff replied on his X account: "By sitting in a room in California, talking to each other?"

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South Africans react to Cliff's comment

@4nkz said:

"I learned and figured out AI from my lounge in my home. I just paid for data."

@StraatenTr responded:

"They want to leverage AI but not use Starlink….this does not make sense at all….They could have used Technology such as Zoom or Teams to save taxpayer money on travel."

@SkyeZedA replied:

"They’re there to beg. The story is always the same. We need the West to give poor South Africa money for “technology” (i.e. sofa dollars and Hennessy)."

@Nhlakaniphlom3 wrote:

"I understand you guys don't like the President, but didn't you all want a close relationship with the USA and more trade? I see this as an opportunity for South Africa. If you don't, then you clearly have something personal against the sitting President."

Gareth Cliff comments on Ramaphosa and Minister Stella Ndabeni’s trip to California. Images: CliffCentral and Gareth Cliff

Source: Instagram

Gareth Cliff Backs Trump's Claim After Hennops River Photo Goes Viral

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that radio presenter Gareth Cliff agreed with Donald Trump's controversial remarks about South Africa after a photo of the polluted Hennops River in Centurion circulated on X.

Cliff's post reignited a debate he sparked in July 2026 when he shared footage of Johannesburg from a train and called it a derogatory word.

Mzansi is divided, with some backing Cliff's blunt take and others questioning why he chooses to live in a country he openly slams.

Source: Briefly News