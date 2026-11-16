Connie Ferguson took a married couple to the Johannesburg High Court over R549,302 in unpaid rent and property charges

A heavily pregnant Trisarnia Maharaj pleaded for more time to vacate, citing her pregnancy and three minor children

The couple had blamed their financial troubles on fraud committed by their accountant but still allegedly fell short on payments

Couple Vacates Connie Ferguson's Ruimsig Mansion Amid R550,000 Rental Row

Source: Instagram

A heavily pregnant woman's court plea has put actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson at the centre of a heated rental dispute, after the couple occupying her Ruimsig, Johannesburg property finally vacated amid an ongoing legal battle over nearly R550,000 in unpaid rent.

Trisarnia Maharaj, more than 36 weeks pregnant, appeared in court asking a judge to grant her additional time before she and her husband, Vikar Maharaj, were required to leave the property. She cited her advanced pregnancy, three minor children, and the fact that she had not yet secured suitable alternative accommodation as reasons for the delay.

How the Rental Dispute Unfolded

Court documents reveal that Ferguson's company, Connie Ferguson Trading Enterprise, entered into a sale agreement with Vikar and Trisarnia Maharaj on 28 October 2025. The couple moved into the Ruimsig property on 1 December 2025, having agreed to pay R65,000 per month in occupational rent, excluding municipal and other charges, while the property transfer was being processed.

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Ferguson alleges the Maharajs fell behind on their payments. By May 2026, the couple cited fraud by their accountant as the reason for their financial difficulties and asked for more time to settle what they owed. They made payments totalling R165,000 across May and June 2026, but allegedly still owed R549,302 by the end of August. Ferguson subsequently approached the Johannesburg High Court seeking their eviction.

Netizens Back Connie Ferguson

The story drew sharp reactions on X, with most social media users firmly siding with the former The Queen actress.

@noziphozulu0 wrote: "Usile losisi !!! She has time to get pregnant but can't pay sisi Connie's rent ! Sile"

@RNaidoo said: "😳 Has 3 minor children, you're pregnant and not paying rent? Some people are just dumb as hell. 🤦🏻‍♂️"

@ntlanetokollo posted: "I don't get it. Where the hell did they get the stamina when they know rent is overdue. A na megwa sies, mabahambe!!🚮"

@Petite_Penny questioned: "How is this Connie's problem?! You signed a contract and agreed to pay rent monthly nw all of these excuses."

@SebagaM noted: "This headline is playing on people's sympathy.. why mention she is heavily pregnant 😂 Knowing she was pregnant I reckon she should have made better decisions in time. Aowa, when you must vacate someone's property vacate guys that's all. Bathong!"

@BhenaAkhanti added: "Oh you're making it seem like Connie is evil for evicting a pregnant woman about to give. She must get evicted with her all her minor kids and the unborn one, nihlanyela uConnie nina!"

Source: Briefly News