Social media blogger Sanele Nkosi issued a formal public retraction after publishing unverified claims linking senior official Cain Mfana Chunda to beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase

Nkosi's posts alleged personal and financial ties between Chunda and Ndamase, as well as purported government tender irregularities, and gained significant traction online

The backpedal came shortly after Nkosi received a legal letter of demand over the allegations

The blogger who linked Mihlali Ndamase to a senior official retracted their statements. Images: mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Social media blogger Sanele Nkosi has publicly withdrawn allegations linking senior official Cain Mfana Chunda to beauty influencer and content creator Mihlali Ndamase, issuing a formal and unconditional apology after receiving a legal letter of demand.

The retraction was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, 15 November 2026, days after Nkosi's original claims spread widely on the platform.

Before the about-turn, Nkosi had circulated posts suggesting personal and financial connections between Chunda and Ndamase, along with allegations of irregularities in the awarding of government tenders. The posts picked up considerable momentum online, drawing scrutiny to Chunda's personal and professional reputation.

Nkosi's full public retraction

In a detailed statement titled "Public Retraction and Unconditional Apology to Mr Cain Mfana Chunda," Nkosi withdrew every claim and committed to making no further comment on the matter.

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"I hereby wish to formally and unreservedly apologise to Mr Cain Mfana Chunda for the allegations concerning his personal relationships, alleged financial dealings with Ms Mihlali Ndamase, and purported irregularities relating to the awarding of government tenders, which were published and circulated on my social media platforms," the statement read.

Blogger Sanele Nkosi claimed Mihlali Ndamase and Cain Chunda had a personal and financial connection. Images: mihlalii_n/ Instagram, sanelenkosiii/ x

Source: UGC

Nkosi also acknowledged the harm caused: "I acknowledge that the publication of these allegations may have caused considerable distress, embarrassment and reputational harm to Mr Chunda, both personally and professionally."

The apology continued: "I hereby formally retract the allegations made against Mr Chunda and apologise unconditionally for any harm, inconvenience or reputational damage caused by my publications."

Beyond the apology itself, Nkosi outlined four formal undertakings: to immediately cease and desist from publishing or reposting the disputed claims, to refrain from repeating them in any future statements, to publish the apology on the same platform where the original allegations appeared, and to respect Chunda's privacy and professional standing going forward.

"I wish to emphasise that this apology is made sincerely and without reservation," Nkosi concluded.

See Sanele Nkosi's apology below.

Social media mocks Mihlali Ndamase

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a side-by-side comparison of Mihlali Ndamase and a dolphin.

Online users mocked the face the influencer made while addressing widespread allegations about her appearance.

Source: Briefly News