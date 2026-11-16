Jessica Nkosi-Dlamini publicly called on the Miss South Africa Organisation to apologise to newly crowned Miss SA 2026 Tiyani Makamu

The Miss South Africa Organisation issued a statement after the crowning ceremony, saying the crown used was temporary

Social media users rallied behind Jessica's stance, expressing embarrassment over how the crowning moment was handled

Jessica Nkosi called on Miss South Africa to apologise to Tiyani Makamu following the controversy surrounding her crown. Image: Jessica Nkosi, Miss SA

Source: Facebook

Actress Jessica Nkosi-Dlamini has taken a firm stance after Miss South Africa 2026 Tiyani Makamu was crowned with what many are calling a "paper crown" during her coronation. The star is demanding a formal apology from the Miss South Africa Organisation on behalf of the newly crowned queen.

The drama unfolded after the Miss South Africa Organisation released a statement clarifying that the crown used during the ceremony was temporary. For many, that explanation only made things worse, raising questions about how the organisation could allow such a significant moment to be handled so poorly.

Nkosi-Dlamini stepped up publicly, insisting that the Miss South Africa Organisation owes Makamu more than just a statement. She called for an official apology, arguing that the young queen deserved a proper crowning ceremony befitting the title she had earned.

Jessica Nkosi stands up for Tiyani

The general mood online was clear: many felt that Makamu's crowning moment had been diminished, and that the organisation needed to do far more than issue a vague statement about a temporary crown. For a title as prestigious as Miss South Africa, fans and supporters feel nothing less than a proper, dignified ceremony is owed to the new queen. An X post by user @Cebe_Lihle23 on 15 November 2026 captured the sentiment many fans were feeling, reading:

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"Jessica Nkosi-Dlamini demands that The Miss South Africa Organisation apologises to newly crowned Miss South Africa 2026, Tiyani Makamu, for crowning her with a paper crown. This comes after they issued a statement saying that the crown was temporary 😩😭 I love me a girl’s girl. 😮‍💨🫰🏼"

See post here:

Social media users react

Peeps on X were largely united in their outrage over the situation. Here is what some had to say:

@MatshidisoAnnen wrote:

"Love that she's holding them accountable. ❤️🔥"

@Pinkdoll_love said:

"This is so embarrassing maarn. 😭"

@Yenzie81784612 added:

"They really let her down, and they need to do a proper crowning ceremony for her, aibo ngeke nje sivume ngo Tiyani. 😤😤"

Mzansi bashed the Miss SA crown

A TikTok creator sparked debate after showing affordable crown options on Takealot that she felt were better than the one used at Miss SA.

The video pointed out crowns ranging from R115 to R282, arguing the pageant could have done better for its winner.

Source: Briefly News