Nigerian music icon 2Baba posted a public birthday tribute to his ex-wife, Annie Macaulay, on her 42nd birthday, sending social media into a frenzy

The gesture comes months after an old nightclub clip of the former couple reignited reconciliation speculation online

Netizens were split between those joking the singer wanted to return home and those defending the post as healthy co-parenting

Fans speculated on a possible reunion between 2Baba and Annie Macaulay. Images: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for MTV, annieidibia1/ Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian music legend Innocent "2Face" Idibia, known widely as 2Baba, has set tongues wagging after publicly celebrating his ex-wife, actress Annie Macaulay, on her 42nd birthday. The African Queen hitmaker posted a photo of Annie on his Instagram Story with a dancing sticker and the simple caption, "Happy Birthday @annieidibia1," and that was more than enough to send fans into overdrive.

Short and sweet as the message was, it landed like a grenade in comment sections across the continent, with many questioning whether the two had quietly reconciled.

A relationship that never left the spotlight

2Baba and Annie's marriage lasted well over a decade and brought two daughters into the world before their turbulent, very public split dominated African entertainment headlines in 2025. After the divorce, 2Baba went on to remarry, seemingly drawing a firm line under one of the continent's most talked-about love stories.

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Yet fans never quite moved on. In mid-2026, an older video of the former couple looking comfortable together at a nightclub resurfaced and spread rapidly online, briefly convincing many that a reconciliation was already underway. It later emerged that the footage was throwback material, with both 2Baba and Annie dismissing the rumours, but the birthday post has now revived those very same whispers.

2Baba's birthday tribute to Annie Macaulay ignited a heated debate online. Images: Michelly Rall/Getty Images, annieidibia1/ Instagram

Source: UGC

"Outside no be for everybody"

As screenshots of the Instagram Story circulated across platforms, netizens flooded comment sections with their verdicts, many of them teasing the singer about regretting his choices.

vivian_festus_genevieve said:

"He remembered the road to home, outside no be for everybody."

houseof_savvy_ wrote:

"They say go hard or go home; baba wants to go home."

knights_hub added:

"Sometimes you have to travel far to appreciate what you left behind."

Not everyone was ready to read romance into the gesture, though. A number of social media users argued that two people sharing children will always share a bond, and that wishing the mother of your kids a happy birthday is simply good behaviour, not a signal of anything deeper.

See 2Baba's birthday tribute below.

Pearl Mbewe confirms Sello MKN reconciliation

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Pearl Mbewe's statement, officially confirming that she and her former husband, Sello Maake kaNcube, were back together.

The statement arrives a year after the couple found themselves at the centre of a messy public split riddled with abuse allegations and protection orders.

Source: Briefly News