Trolls compared newly crowned Miss South Africa 2026 Tiyani Makamu to Limpopo singer Makhadzi after the pageant

One X user called the comparison a 'downgrade', prompting Makhadzi to respond directly on the platform

The singer's savage clapback left netizens divided, with some backing her and others questioning her reaction

Makhadzi Fires Back at Troll Who Said New Miss SA 2026 Looks Like Her

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi is not here for the comparisons — or the insults. The Limpopo-born singer fired back at an X user on Sunday, 15 November 2026, after they suggested that the newly crowned Miss South Africa 2026 looked like her and called it a "downgrade."

The drama started when Tiyani Makamu was crowned Miss South Africa 2026, sparking online chatter about her appearance. Some users drew comparisons between Makamu and Makhadzi, and not everyone was kind about it.

User @MandDLw posted a distasteful tweet: "Yooo they just crowned Makhadzi 🤦‍♂️😩 what a downgrade."

Makhadzi's blunt clapback

Makhadzi was not about to let that slide. The singer replied directly, hitting back without holding back: "Fusek wena a downgrade is you who wake up and write about people who were working yesterday and wena you were busy on internet obolela makaka."

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In other words, she told the troll to get lost, pointing out that she was out working while he was busy talking nonsense online.

Netizens react to the drama

The exchange quickly gained traction on X, with users split between defending Makhadzi and weighing in on the whole situation. Her post drew plenty of attention, with peeps firmly divided between those who felt Makhadzi was right to defend herself and those who thought the whole thing was not worth the energy.

@MandDLw doubled down, writing:

"Sorry Bonang Matheba 😩"

@SabeloGebenga took a sceptical view of Makhadzi's response:

"She is using your name for engagements to get Elon's money."

@johnathan565 had mixed feelings:

"The anger about people posting instead of working is real, but the insult at the end overshadows the point."

@Spykos_Za was not exactly sympathetic to Makhadzi either:

"Someone please call Botswana; she is starting to become a problem again."

Meanwhile, one user turned their ire towards @MandDLw after his "Sorry Bonang Matheba" follow-up. @Vhonan1M wrote:

"You are mean and a terrible human being. There may be other mean, terrible human beings who like what you are doing, but it does not make it right. May you or your kids, if you have or will have any, never encounter people like you."

Miss SA crown

In a previous report from Briefly News, a TikTok creator went viral after showing affordable crown options on Takealot that she felt were better than the one used at Miss SA.

The video pointed out crowns ranging from R115 to R282, arguing the pageant could have done better for its winner, other than the crown that they handed to the winner.

Source: Briefly News