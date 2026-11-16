Tiyani Makamu, a 27-year-old from Gauteng, claimed the Miss South Africa 2026 crown at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday

Makamu is a communications professional and founder of Hubsela, a platform supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses

The new queen walks away with R1 million in prize money plus R500,000 set aside for her social-impact initiatives

What you need to know about Miss South Africa 2026: Tiyani Makamu. Image: official_misssa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi has a new beauty queen. Tiyani Makamu was crowned Miss South Africa 2026 on Saturday evening at a glittering ceremony held at the Sandton Convention Centre, taking the national title from outgoing queen Qhawekazi Mazaleni.

Cwenga Koyana Kotu-Rammopo and Lesego Khumo Nyathela rounded out the top three, claiming the first and second princess titles respectively.

Who is Tiyani Makamu?

The newly crowned queen is far more than a pageant title. The 27-year-old from Bronkhorstspruit in Gauteng graduated from the Pearson Institute of Higher Education with a qualification in Public Relations and Corporate Communications and has built a career spanning communications, business leadership and youth advocacy.

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Makamu currently works as a Group Digital Lead and Client Success Executive. She also founded Hubsela, a platform that was created to help entrepreneurs and small businesses find their footing and grow sustainably. Her advocacy work focuses on tackling youth unemployment, promoting entrepreneurship, building practical skills and widening access to education and information.

During the Top 3 question-and-answer segment, Makamu spoke passionately about equipping entrepreneurs with the right tools, business systems and support networks. She plans to use her reign to push for economic empowerment, job creation and community development across South Africa.

Miss South Africa 2026 prize money breakdown

Winning the crown comes with serious financial rewards. Makamu walks away with R1 million in prize money, with an additional R500,000 ring-fenced specifically for her social-impact projects.

Her fellow finalists are also well rewarded. First princess Cwenga Koyana Kotu-Rammopo receives R250,000 in prize money alongside R150,000 dedicated to her impact initiatives, while second princess Lesego Khumo Nyathela takes home R150,000 plus R100,000 for her own projects.

Beyond the cash, all three women will access executive development programmes, professional mentorship and wellness support, as well as opportunities to connect with regional and international leadership networks. Their platforms will address issues ranging from healthcare and education to entrepreneurship and youth development.

Tiyani Makamu was crowned Miss South Africa 2026. Image: official_misssa

Source: Instagram

Nungu Diamonds breaks silence on Mowana Crown

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nungu Diamonds released a statement on 15 November 2026 clarifying it had no role in creating the Miss SA 2026 crown.

The jewellery brand revealed its sponsorship deal with the Miss South Africa Organisation was not renewed for 2026 after negotiations failed.

Source: Briefly News