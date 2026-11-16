Media mogul Anele Mdoda recently opened up about breaking up with her husband, Buzza James

Mdoda and her husband recently made headlines when their Netflix series hit number 1 on the app

Fans of the radio personality took to social media on Monday, 16 November 2026, to comment on her first breakup with her husband

Anele Mdoda shares how she dealt with heartbreak when she first broke up with Buzza James

Source: Instagram

TV producer and presenter Anele Mdoda recently revealed how she got over her first breakup with her husband, Buzza James.

The radio personality, who reportedly married the businessman without a prenup, opened up about her marriage on the 947 breakfast show.

Mdoda's husband recently sparked a debate online when South African women swooned over him.

The radio personality said she dyed her blonde hair after their breakup and it went orange.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"I was djying at my sister's 21st birthday and everyone was concerned about me," adds Mdoda.

A video of Mdoda speaking about her heartbreak was shared by 947 on its Instagram account.

"Have you ever gone through a breakup and suddenly felt the urge to dye or cut your hair? If that’s you, tell us what happened! #aneleandtheclubon947," asked the station.

Social media users comment on the video

merise_k

🤣🤣🤣 To be honest, you haven’t lived if you don’t have the 1 breakup that makes you do this 💀

_ugugu_m

Thembekile. 😂😂😂 Walk me through your thinking 💭 😂😂😂

ditiro_tse_dintle

I lost so much weight, and I was close to cutting my hair bald 😂😂😂yohh

makalwazi1

Oh Anele 😂😂😂 but look what he did to make up for that, my sis 😍❤️❤️

karabo_ml

We need to see that photo by the DJ booth, I wanna see something 😂😂😂

nokxmajozi

Yooo sana orange🙆🏽🙆🏽🤣🤣🤣😂😂

malebza_mrsm

The snorty laughter and madness Bhuti Buzza was talking about😍 Argh, man, you are effortlessly funny, Sis Anele much love❤️

Anele Mdoda shares how she dealt with heartbreak when she first broke up with Buzza James

Source: Instagram

Neo Nontso spills on being Anele Mdoda's bridesmaid in Netflix wedding series

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that celebrity chef Neo Nontso opened up about her experience as one of Anele Mdoda's bridesmaids ahead of the star's wedding to Prince Bonelela 'Buzza' Mgudlwa.

Neo revealed that Anele became very specific about her wedding details three to four months before the big day.

The behind-the-scenes moments are captured in the four-part Netflix docu-soap Stars & Vows: Anele & Buzza, which premiered on 13 November 2026.

Source: Briefly News