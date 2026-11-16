Anele Mdoda Shares How She Dealt with Heartbreak When She First Broke Up with Buzza James
- Media mogul Anele Mdoda recently opened up about breaking up with her husband, Buzza James
- Mdoda and her husband recently made headlines when their Netflix series hit number 1 on the app
- Fans of the radio personality took to social media on Monday, 16 November 2026, to comment on her first breakup with her husband
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
TV producer and presenter Anele Mdoda recently revealed how she got over her first breakup with her husband, Buzza James.
The radio personality, who reportedly married the businessman without a prenup, opened up about her marriage on the 947 breakfast show.
Mdoda's husband recently sparked a debate online when South African women swooned over him.
The radio personality said she dyed her blonde hair after their breakup and it went orange.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
"I was djying at my sister's 21st birthday and everyone was concerned about me," adds Mdoda.
A video of Mdoda speaking about her heartbreak was shared by 947 on its Instagram account.
"Have you ever gone through a breakup and suddenly felt the urge to dye or cut your hair? If that’s you, tell us what happened! #aneleandtheclubon947," asked the station.
Social media users comment on the video
merise_k
🤣🤣🤣 To be honest, you haven’t lived if you don’t have the 1 breakup that makes you do this 💀
_ugugu_m
Thembekile. 😂😂😂 Walk me through your thinking 💭 😂😂😂
ditiro_tse_dintle
I lost so much weight, and I was close to cutting my hair bald 😂😂😂yohh
makalwazi1
Oh Anele 😂😂😂 but look what he did to make up for that, my sis 😍❤️❤️
karabo_ml
We need to see that photo by the DJ booth, I wanna see something 😂😂😂
nokxmajozi
Yooo sana orange🙆🏽🙆🏽🤣🤣🤣😂😂
malebza_mrsm
The snorty laughter and madness Bhuti Buzza was talking about😍 Argh, man, you are effortlessly funny, Sis Anele much love❤️
Neo Nontso spills on being Anele Mdoda's bridesmaid in Netflix wedding series
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that celebrity chef Neo Nontso opened up about her experience as one of Anele Mdoda's bridesmaids ahead of the star's wedding to Prince Bonelela 'Buzza' Mgudlwa.
Neo revealed that Anele became very specific about her wedding details three to four months before the big day.
The behind-the-scenes moments are captured in the four-part Netflix docu-soap Stars & Vows: Anele & Buzza, which premiered on 13 November 2026.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za