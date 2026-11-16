Gogo Skhotheni appeared on the Not Sorry South Africa podcast and opened up about the father of her new baby

The spiritual figure revealed she went broke and her son spent two years in a clinic, raising questions about her life choices

Netizens are divided after a clip from the podcast went viral on X, with some calling the show mere gossip

Gogo Skhotheni got people talking after making candid remarks about cheating and revealing details about her new baby daddy. Image: Gogo Skhotheni

Source: Facebook

Gogo Skhotheni has set tongues wagging after a candid podcast appearance in which she revealed details about her new baby daddy and reflected on a difficult chapter in her life that left her questioning everything.

The traditional healer and social media personality sat down on the Not Sorry South Africa podcast alongside other female guests in what appeared to be an indoor studio setting, complete with microphone stands and curtained walls. The conversation quickly shifted from lighthearted banter to deeply personal territory.

Gogo Skhotheni opens up about her new baby daddy

When asked about the father of her new child, Skhotheni was candid. She described him as significantly older than her, adding that their bond is rooted in something more lasting:

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"It's the reason why we built a home for our kids."

She also addressed infidelity in the conversation, suggesting that cheating is a widespread behaviour rather than an isolated act, noting that the man in question had been sliding into multiple women's DMs, including her own.

Gogo Skhotheni on going broke and her son's hospital stay

Perhaps the most striking part of the interview came when Skhotheni opened up about a period of financial hardship. She revealed that she went broke and began to panic, questioning whether she had made the right decisions in life. She said:

"I started asking myself, did I make the right decision? Is God punishing me? Are my ancestors punishing me?"

She also disclosed that her son spent two years in a clinic receiving intensive care, and that she never once turned to social media to ask for donations. "You pay for ICU, you pay the doctor, each and every doctor," she explained, hinting at the enormous personal cost she bore quietly. The clip was shared on X by user @MhanaFana, whose post drew significant attention.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from netizens were mixed

@Royalswazir wrote:

"This podcast is really boring. They just gossip..."

@Tintswalosipho reflected:

"I now realise in Christ there's peace, this here haai kuningi."

@just_rsa42612 kept it blunt:

"Women hate each other."

Gogo Skhotheni bloasted Sihle the designer

Gogo Skhotheni posted a video on social media calling out celebrity fashion designer Siphosihle Masango over his conduct with clients.

The sangoma-turned-DJ accused Masango of gossiping about high-profile clients, including Mihlali Ndamase, during her own fitting at his studio.

Source: Briefly News