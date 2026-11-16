Zoalize Janse van Rensburg failed to make the Miss South Africa 2026 Top 5, shocking pageant fans across the country

The 20-year-old law student brought Miss World South Africa experience and a strong advocacy record into the competition

Fans flooded the official pageant account with accusations that Zoalize was robbed of her shot at the crown

Zoalize's absence from the Miss SA Top 5 sparked debate among viewers who had expected her to advance. image: Zoalize Janse van Rensburg

Source: Instagram

Pageant fans are up in arms after Zoalize Janse van Rensburg was left out of the Miss South Africa 2026 Top 5, with many calling the result an outright robbery. The finale, held at the Sandton Convention Centre, saw Tiyani Makamu crowned Miss South Africa 2026, while Cwenga Koyana Kotu-Rammopo and Lesego Khumo Nyathela were named first and second princesses, respectively.

Makhosazana Azana Masango and Simoné Nonhlanhla Tshituka completed the Top 5. For many fans, however, the night belonged to a contestant who never made it that far.

Why Zoalize had such a strong following

At just 20 years old, Zoalize was no newcomer to the pageant circuit. In 2023, she finished as first princess at the Miss World South Africa finale, then re-entered the following year and claimed the crown. She went on to represent South Africa at Miss World in India, where she won the Best Designer Dress award for Africa despite not advancing to the Top 40.

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Beyond the stage, Zoalize has built a reputation as a law student, a published children's book author, and a youth advocate. Her Never Too Young to Advocate initiative centres on youth empowerment and education, and she has spoken at the 2024 United Nations International Social Justice Conference. She entered Miss South Africa for the first time this year, arriving with an established fan base and a compelling platform.

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'This is robbery'

Social media users were quick to voice their frustration after the Top 5 was announced without Zoalize's name. Many directed their anger at the official pageant account, insisting she embodied everything the Miss SA brand stands for.

"Zoalize… she embodies and represents the Miss SA brand so well. She IS the definition of Miss SA. This is robbery!"

Another wrote:

"Zoalize deserved soooo much more! I can't believe y'all robbed our girl."

@VictoriaGuma added:

"Zoalize was our #MissSA2026 man!!! 🥹❤️‍🩹"

Mzansi was not impressed with the Miss SA crown

A TikTok creator sparked debate after showing affordable crown options on Takealot that she felt were better than the one used at Miss SA.

The video pointed out crowns ranging from R115 to R282, arguing the pageant could have done better for its winner.

Source: Briefly News