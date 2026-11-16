A fan watching Anele's wedding documentary questioned why Sizwe Dhlomo and Trevor Noah were nowhere to be seen in the episodes

Sizwe responded to the query without typing a single word, letting two photos do all the talking

The silent clapback got social media users buzzing, with some defending the duo's low-key presence at the event

Sizwe Dhlomo proved that Trevor Noah was at Anele's wedding. Image: trevornoah, zintathu,siztheworld

Source: Instagram

Without typing a single word, Sizwe Dhlomo sent the internet into a frenzy on Monday, 16 November 2026. The media personality posted two photos of himself and Trevor Noah at Anele Mdoda's wedding to Prince Bonelela "Buzza" Mgudlwa, letting the images speak for themselves after a fan called them out for being seemingly absent.

The drama started when X user @Makoto_Phumodi wrote, "2 episodes in... Where are @SizweDhlomo and @Trevornoah at @Anele 's wedding?"

The question caught on quickly, with other users already having raised similar concerns about Trevor Noah's presence at the ceremony. Rather than pen a lengthy response, Sizwe simply shared the two photos and left the rest to the internet.

Sizwe and Trevor's low-key wedding moment

The post racked up over 237,000 views by the morning, as fans debated whether the two celebrity friends had intentionally stayed out of the spotlight. Many praised the approach, arguing that the day belonged to the bride and groom, not their famous guests.

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@iconwordx weighed in:

"It's Anele's wedding. I don't understand why people are looking for you guys. The bride must take all the shine."

@bonsai56514395 agreed:

"Ensuring the spotlight is on the bride and groom, as friends usually do."

@Mampinga20561 had an interesting bit of inside knowledge:

"Sizwe is the one who told the guests e caweni to be seated the bride is about to enter..."

Netizens react to the silent clapback

Not everyone was focused on the wedding etiquette, though. @PuddlePopop had a playful take: "Sizwe said, 'Netflix, let's not clash; it's Anele's storyline, not mine. Are we clear 🤝?!'"

@Seshweni_ was more direct:

"Y'all aura farming at a wedding?"

@Roman_Soy40 kept it simple:

"The documentary is about the bride and groom, not friends of the bride and groom..."

@JohnSmithiof8 had a different question altogether:

"@SizweDhlomo was Eugene Khoza there?"

The post, shared at 6:27 AM, sparked a broader conversation about how celebrities carry themselves at high-profile private events, and whether showing up quietly is sometimes the most respectful thing a famous friend can do.

Source: Briefly News