South African influencer Kefilwe Mabote revealed she has been celibate for years, attributing her abstinence to a major career breakthrough

Mabote shared an emotional Instagram Story crediting God's timing after her recent car event performed exceptionally well

The revelation caught some fans off guard, with netizens questioning her celibacy claim given her recent marriage

Kefiboo credited her decision to practise celibacy with helping her reach an important career milestone. Image: Kefilwe Mabote

Source: Facebook

South African fashion influencer and businesswoman Kefilwe Mabote has opened up about her decision to embrace celibacy, saying it played a significant role in her recent career success. Mabote took to her Instagram Story to reflect on what she described as an answered prayer, linking her abstinence directly to a milestone that came her way. She wrote, adding that despite several stumbling blocks along the way, she felt spiritually guided to stay focused on herself.

"Choosing celibacy was one of the best decisions I've ever made! God kept reminding me, 'Focus on yourself. The best is yet to come!' And the best came! Mdali, ngiyabonga!"

Mabote's car event a success

The post appeared to reference the strong performance of her car-related event, which reportedly went down well with attendees. The post was picked up by gossip account @Saltiesunmasked on X, which shared the news with the caption:

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"Kefilwe Mabote claims she has not been active in years. She is celibate. I love an abstaining queen. Her car event did very well because she is not having s*x."

See post here:

Netizens question the timeline

Not everyone on X was entirely convinced. Several users raised eyebrows over the timing of Mabote's celibacy declaration, pointing to the fact that she had been married not long ago.

@Cebe_Lihle23 wrote:

"Ay naye lo didn't she get married not so long ago. 😩😭"

@Sunflowerreal added:

"Mara, they always want us to talk. Was she not married just the other day?"

Kefiboo opens VIP lounge at Kyalami

Kefilwe Mabote brought her vision of merging motorsport and fashion to life at the Kyalami Grand Prix.

The influencer and style icon curated a new VIP lounge experience at the Apex Club, a first of its kind in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News