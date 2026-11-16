A striking ring appeared around the sun across South Africa, sending social media into a frenzy with the #SunHalo trend

Lasizwe Dambuza and kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate both posted videos reacting to the rare sky phenomenon with humour and disbelief

Media personality Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo called the spectacle an "omen" after her sister shared photos of the sun halo as a birthday tribute

Lasizwe Dambuza, Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo and Arthur Mafokate reacted to the trending Sun Halo. Images: lasizwe/ Instagram, tembisanxumalo/ X, arthurmafokate/ Instagram

Source: UGC

South Africans stepped outside on Monday, 16 November 2026, and were met with one of nature's more theatrical displays - a glowing ring of light encircling the sun. The spectacle sent the #SunHalo hashtag soaring across X and Instagram, with hundreds of photos and videos flooding timelines as locals scrambled to make sense of what they were seeing.

Among those who could not resist weighing in were some of the country's most recognisable faces.

Lasizwe and Arthur Mafokate react

Content creator and media personality Lasizwe Dambuza captured the moment in a cheeky upward-facing selfie video, turning the rare sky event into relationship advice. "This is your sign to go back to your favourite EX," he quipped, leaning fully into the comedic potential of the moment.

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Kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate took a slightly more dramatic route. He filmed himself gazing up at the glowing ring and captioned the video with a tongue-in-cheek plea to the scientific community.

"Scientists, please tell us if this is our last day on Earth or what; in my whole life, I've never seen something like this."

The Sun Halo has sent social media into a frenzy. Image: Original

Source: Original

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo's birthday "omen"

The timing of the sun halo felt particularly personal for actress and media personality Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, who was celebrating her birthday on the very same day.

Her sister Zamalisa, who recently made headlines after publicly calling out their sibling Anele Mdoda on social media, chose the celestial display as her birthday tribute to Thembisa, sharing photos of the halo with the caption: "The Sun said 'Happy Birthday, baby girl @tembisanxumalo.'"

Thembisa responded with warmth, writing: "What an omen. Thank you, Nan. Love you forever."

The Sun Halo felt particularly personal for Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo. Image: tembisanxumalo

Source: Twitter

What actually caused the ring?

Despite the apocalypse jokes circulating online, the sun halo has a perfectly natural explanation.

Scientifically referred to as a 22-degree halo, the phenomenon occurs when sunlight passes through countless tiny hexagonal ice crystals suspended high up in thin cirrus clouds.

As light enters and exits these crystals, it refracts and reflects at a 22-degree angle, producing the distinctive glowing ring and, in some cases, faint rainbow-like colours around the sun. It is an optical phenomenon - not a sign that the world is ending, much to Arthur Mafokate's probable relief.

See the celebrity posts below.

Trevor Noah spotted at Anele Mdoda's wedding

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Trevor Noah being spotted in pictures attending Anele Mdoda's wedding.

This comes after social media speculated that the comedian skipped his friend's special day after failing to see him in earlier photos.

Source: Briefly News