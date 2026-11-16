South African TikTok personality and TV presenter, Munaka Muthambi, surprised her fans recently when she left the Not Sorry podcast

Muthambi previously trended on social media when she shared that God instructed her to leave the Piano Pulse

South Africans on social media commented on Muthambi's recent exit from the YouTube channel

Mzansi reacts to Munaka dropping 'Not so Sorry Podcast' after 'Piano Pulse'. Images: Moo.naaka

Source: Instagram

YFM radio personality and podcaster Munaka Muthambi raised eyebrows this weekend when she left a second podcast after Piano Pulse.

Muthambi, who hosted Miss SA over the weekend, was recently announced as a Selimathunzi presenter with Khanyi Mars.

The rising star previously impressed her peers and fans online when she bought an apartment in Sandton.

The content creator's co-hosts Nomthandazo and Seemah reportedly confirmed her departure from the Not Sorry podcast. Voice of RSA shared on its Instagram account that the TV personality left the YouTube channel.

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"God has once again instructed Munaka to resign from a podcast, this time from Not Sorry, following an announcement by her former co-hosts Nomthandazo and Seemah confirming her departure," said the channel.

South Africans respond to the post

baby866123 replied:

"Lmao, you’re wrong for that caption 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

skolleywood said:

"The sarcasm in this post is loud."😭

supersexysaiyan_ reacted:

"I'm so flipping dead😭😭😭."

n_hlasto_ wrote:

"This caption is mindgames😂😂."

official._giva_nkuna said:

"Please don't use His name in vain. You don't have to believe in him to feel his wrath."

siya.dlams207 replied:

"Yah, neh😂😂😂😂."

siyafits.za responded:

"It’s still in the morning 😂😂😂."

nkosi_radebe_07 wrote:

"I am wishing her all the best 🙏🏽."

el___salvatore____ said:

"😭Can she give us God's number? Clearly, they know each other well."

Mzansi is stunned as Moonaka drops 'Not so Sorry' Podcast after 'Piano Pulse'. Images: Moo.naka

Source: Instagram

Munaka faces backlash after controversial take on polygamy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that award-winning content creator and entrepreneur Seemah Mangolwane and Munaka Muthambi made controversial claims on the South African Not Sorry podcast.

In the new episode, the podcasters and content creators covered topics like polygamy and age differences in relationships.

Some X (Twitter) users had interesting takes on what the TikTokers said about polygamy, while others called for her to be cancelled.

Source: Briefly News