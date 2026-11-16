A fake Jägermeister discontinuation notice circulated on X on 14 November 2026, claiming the brand would exit South Africa by January 2027

Cassper Nyovest responded to the hoax letter, noting that if Jägermeister actually left, it would massively boost his Billiato brand

Netizens weighed in on the viral prank, with some calling for South Africans to support local liquor brands over international ones

Cassper Nyovest weighed in on the Jägermeister South Africa exit hoax. Image: Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

A fake letter claiming Jägermeister would pull out of South Africa sent social media into a frenzy on Saturday — but Cassper Nyovest was quick to set the record straight while also floating what it could have meant for his brand.

The forged document, dated 9 November 2026, stated that Jägermeister would cease supplying liquor retailers, wholesalers, and distributors across South Africa effective 31 January 2027. The notice spread rapidly on X before a cropped disclaimer became visible in replies, confirming it was a prank with no official backing from the brand.

Cassper Nyovest responds to the viral hoax

X user @siphosami_sa tagged the hip-hop mogul and founder of Billiato, suggesting the news would see his premium spirits brand double its profits and joking that a Ferrari was on the way.

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Cassper Nyovest was not taken in.

"This is a hoax; I would be a Billionaire in a year if this happened. It would triple our worth. They are huge!!!! PAUSE," he wrote, shutting down the rumour while acknowledging the enormous commercial opportunity a real Jägermeister exit would have created.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Cassper Nyovest's response

The post sparked a range of reactions, from teasing Cassper for his wording to calls for South Africans to back homegrown brands. Here is what people had to say:

@Khalangaa_ kept it blunt:

"This is why school is important; learn to read everything."

@ThobaniMpungos2 questioned Cassper's wording:

"Wow… why you say 'if', Don? Didn't it happen?"

@siibu__n shifted focus to the brand itself: "Don't you think you should do other flavours?"

@fikashzonneblom asked the question on many people's minds:

"Is Billiato the next choice after Jager?"

@Chaamp0921 made no bones about where their loyalty lies:

"Nah, they must leave for good; we need local staff now... Billiato one way! 👌"

The speculation has put Billiato, Cassper's locally produced liqueur brand, firmly in the spotlight. Whether the Jägermeister letter is genuine or not, the conversation alone has reignited debate around supporting homegrown South African brands over international competitors. Cassper's acknowledgement that such an exit would "triple" Billiato's worth gives a rare glimpse into how he views the competitive landscape of the South African liquor market.

Cassper Nyovest weighed in on the Jägermeister discontinuation hoax. Image: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Cassper Nyovest reacts after Nota Baloyi claims Billiato

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest exposed his rival, Nota Baloyi, for allegedly making up another lie to claim superiority among his peers.

This comes after the controversial podcaster claimed that he was the real owner of Mufasa's liquor brand, Billiato, and was in fact the rapper's boss.

Source: Briefly News