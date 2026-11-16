Lerato Mvelase Survives Car Accident, Shares Horrifying Photos of the Aftermath

TV and radio personality Lerato Mvelase was involved in a car accident on Monday, 16 November 2026

Lerato shared photos of her bruises on Instagram, leaving fans and fellow celebrities shaken

Fellow stars including Somizi, Refilwe Modiselle and Nomcebo Zikode flooded her comments with well-wishes

Lerato Mvelase was involved in a car accident. Image: lerato_mvelase

Source: Instagram

South African TV and radio star Lerato Mvelase has left fans relieved after surviving a car accident and sharing the aftermath on Instagram. The beloved presenter posted a photo of her bruises on Monday, 16 November 2026, with a message of gratitude that quickly resonated with thousands of followers.

Lerato kept the details of the incident close to her chest, not sharing where the accident took place or the exact time it occurred. What she did share was raw and heartfelt: an image of her injuries paired with the caption, "Life spared, not by accident but life spared for assignment 🙏🏾." Her words carried a deeply spiritual undertone, suggesting she views her survival as purposeful rather than coincidental.

Fellow stars rally behind Lerato

The post drew an outpouring of love from prominent South African celebrities who flooded her comments section. Somizi simply wrote "Awuyi ndawo," while Refilwe Modiselle, who was among the first to like the post, commented, "My person 🤍🙏🏻🕯️🫂✨ sibonga impilo ♥️."

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Singer Nomcebo Zikode wrote, "Awu girl Phephisa bakithi, siyabonga uphume uphila 🙏🏾," and actress Zanele Potelwa expressed relief, saying, "So glad you're okay mama ❤️🙏🏾👑 I'm so sorry 😣🥺❤️."

Khabonina Q also commented warmly: "My baby ❤️❤️❤️ you're still here 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🤞🏾🤍 🕯️," and Leago Khoza wrote, "God is good, so sorry about this. We thank God for your life ❤️."

Zizo Tshwete added, "I'm so sorry this happened. We thank God for sparing you. ❤️"

Lerato Mvelase was involved in a car accident. Image: lerato_mvelase

Source: Twitter

Fans thank God for her safety

Beyond the celebrity reactions, fans and followers joined in with prayers and messages of relief. The post drew over 3,500 likes within an hour of being shared, with comments from across the country.

Lerato Mvelase is a well-known face on South African television and radio, and her survival has clearly struck a chord with both her peers and her broader audience. While she has not elaborated further on the circumstances of the accident, her message signals that she is recovering and focused on the road ahead.

Lerato joins Shaka iLembe cast

In a previous report from Briefly News, former 'Isibaya' and 'House of Zwide' actress Lerato Mvelase has landed a role in Mzansi's multi-award-winning drama series, 'Shaka ILembe' season 3.

Source: Briefly News