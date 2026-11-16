Popular artist Big Zulu, who was recently involved in a tournament to raise awareness about GBV, reveals what motivated him to participate

The musician exchanged blows with well-known weather TV presenter Dicksy Mdlalose over the weekend

South Africans commented on his match on social media over the weekend

Music producer Big Zulu backs GBV fight with boxing fight win

Source: Getty Images

Musician and media personality Siyabonga Nene, known as Big Zulu, recently opened up about his fight to win the war against GBV.

Nene, who recently trended for his record label Inkabi Records, won the celebrity fight over the weekend.

The popular isiZulu artist previously stunned his fans when he received a R150 000 bottle of brandy for his birthday.

Speaking to Sowetan, the musician said men must take active responsibility for policing abusive behaviour within their peer groups rather than placing the burden of safety and behaviour modification on women.

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The 40-year-old artist, who won against TV presenter Discksy Mdlalose, added that South Africans must pull together because GBV affects both men and women in different ways.

The music producer confirmed his boxing match on his Instagram account on Monday, 16 November 2026.

"Ngane zakwethu, siyabonga we won yesterday. 👏🏿We wish the sport of boxing ingakhulu in SA sibe nabanye oBaba Baby Jack Matlala.👏🏿We have very good young boxers who are doing well abadinga the support ukuth basimele emazwen👏🏿thina we just there to help the Sports to grow sikhule siye phambili🥊Siyabonga to all the SA Boxing Teams ukusimela.🥊❤️👏🏿 Thanks to @rjj_and_js_boxing for helping me learn more about Boxing ❤️🥊👏🏿," he wrote.

South Africans react to musician's win

Cassper Nyovest said:

"My student. You’re almost ready for me, I see. "

PlugTheCityOnAir replied:

"Next year I'm starting my training; I'm giving myself 2 years, then I'm coming for you. njengo baby Jake Matlala."

AfricanSoundMan147 responded:

"Let's cook. I'm calling out Big Zulu Nigeria, South Africa; let us see who is the strongest. Let us give beautiful people of a great history my bro 💫🔌🔊🥊🌟💫🇳🇬🇿🇦💐🔥✝️🔯🌆🖤🌘."

Music producer Big Zulu backs GBV fight with boxing fight win

Source: Instagram

Mduduzi Ncube speaks on Big Zulu royalty drama after Lwah Ndlunkulu

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African musician Mduduzi Ncube recently exposed Big Zulu in a video on social media.

This comes after Lwah Ndlunkulu's worrying viral Facebook posts about the record company.

South Africans on social media were divided on the artist's comments.

Source: Briefly News