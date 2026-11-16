Anele Mdoda took to X after noticing she was wearing the same outfit as Izingane Zesthembu star Amahle Biyela, Mpumelelo Mseleku's wife

The radio personality's reaction to the fashion moment had social media users in stitches

X users quickly piled on with their own observations about the matching looks, including their hair

Anele Mdoda joked about forming a music group after discovering that she and Amahle Biyela had worn matching outfits. Image: Anele Mdoda

Source: Facebook

Anele Mdoda is never one to miss a comedic opportunity, and she did not disappoint when she spotted that she and reality TV star Amahle Biyela had shown up to their respective appearances in matching outfits.

Amahle, one of Mpumelelo Mseleku's wives on the popular reality show Izingane Zesthembu, was photographed in the same look as the well-known broadcaster. Rather than brush past the moment, Anele went straight to X to announce the unexpected twinning session with her signature humour. Anele wrote on X on 16 November 2026, suggesting the two should form a duo given their coordinated style.

"We gonna need to start a band ke ngoku mna naye."

The outfit that united two worlds

The post set off a wave of reactions from X users who were equally entertained by the fashion coincidence. @nonkululeko1402 pointed out just how far the outfit had travelled, writing:

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"The national TV dress. From eMzumbe to Stellenbosch sana."

The observation captured what made the moment so funny: the same piece of clothing had made its way onto two very different women in very different settings across the country.

See post here:

X users weigh in on the fashion twin moment

The reactions kept rolling in as users noticed further similarities between the two women beyond just the outfit.

@Ziminaphakade pointed out another striking detail:

"Nenwele sana. Brown bobs."

@Mam_Bhele joined in, adding:

"And please add LaC."

@Avantage kept it short and sweet, simply responding:

"Sense of humour. 😂"

Anele and hubby shared Christmas plans

Anele Mdoda and her husband Buzza James sat down for a cosy IOL Leisure interview about their first festive season as a married couple.

Buzza James opened up about how women are treated in the Mgudlwa family, shutting down a common cultural myth about wives.

Source: Briefly News