UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband condemned Russell Brand's social media message from prison, calling it 'disgusting'

Brand's wife Laura Gallacher read out her husband's message on YouTube, in which he protested his innocence after being jailed

An alleged victim publicly called for changes to UK consent laws, while police are weighing fresh allegations against Brand

A UK minister criticised Russell Brand after the comedian shared a message from jail following his sentencing. Image: Leon Neal, Gokhan Balci/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Russell Brand's message to the public from behind bars has drawn sharp criticism from the United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, who described it as "disgusting" and noted the convicted actor showed "no remorse" for his victims.

Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, delivered the statement on his behalf in a video posted to their joint YouTube channel. In it, the disgraced comedian maintained his innocence, despite being sentenced last week to 10-and-a-half years in prison for one count of r*pe and three counts of sexual assault. The 51-year-old also disclosed in the message that he had been relocated to a lower-security facility, where he is housed alongside other offenders.

Ed Miliband calls out Brand

Speaking to Sky News, Miliband did not hold back. The Foreign Secretary said, making clear the government's distaste for Brand's public posturing while incarcerated:

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"No remorse, no sympathy for the victims, just disgusting comments."

The message surfaced at a particularly sensitive moment. Mia Latter, who was 16 when she first encountered Brand, used a Sunday Times interview to push for legislative reform around the age of consent in the UK. Now 37, Latter argued that sexual relationships between adults aged 18 and over and teenagers aged 16 or 17 should be criminalised. The current legal age of consent in the UK remains 16.

Fresh allegations and a separate investigation

Latter's story first gained public attention through reporting by The Times, the Sunday Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches programme in 2023. That coverage set off the police investigation that ultimately led to Brand's conviction, even though her specific case was not part of the court proceedings.

Authorities are now examining fresh claims brought forward by at least two additional women who allege they were assaulted by Brand.

Separately, police are investigating "serious sexual offences" allegedly committed by comedian and children's author David Walliams, 55, who has denied all wrongdoing. ITN and The Guardian reported last week on claims made by multiple women, some dating as far back as 2003, including an allegation that Walliams assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

Brand Russel was found guilty

A London jury convicted British comedian Russell Brand of r*pe and three counts of sexual assault on Thursday.

The charges against Brand span a decade, covering incidents that allegedly took place between 1999 and 2009.

Source: Briefly News