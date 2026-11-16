Actor Clement Maosa, who plays Kwaito Seakamela in Skeem Saam, recently shared a video of a Chinese man singing Amapiano

A video shared by the award-winning actor on social media got the attention of South Africans online

Fans of the actor and the educational soapie commented on the clip on Monday, 16 November 2026

Skeem Saam's Clement Maosa reacts to a Chinese man singing Amapiano. Images: ClementmAOSA

Source: Instagram

Content creator and Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa's reaction to a Chinese man singing Amapiano sent social media into a frenzy.

Maosa, who recently discussed his LLB degree, also spoke about his character, Kwaito, going to Namibia.

The star made headlines in 2024 when he showed off his brand new Ferrari on social media.

A video of a Chinese man singing was shared on the actor's Instagram account this week, with the caption:

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"There I was thinking they want me in Namibia kante nie ek gaan China toe."

South Africans comment on the clip

mypo.v10 said:

"Dali Wong 🇨🇳 🙌."

noxious_visuals responded:

"Bro is even saying “ eish” as an ad-lib 🔥."

p.__n.o wrote:

"Damm, we got Chinese Amapiano before GTA 6 😭."

ssabadala said:

"He’ll be touring South Africa next year 😂🤞🏾🔥🔥🔥."

budah_madaafaakha responded:

"Kwaito Kwaito, wetsa diloooo😂😂😂😂😂"

tweezyza replied:

"That eish adlib is going all the way off 😮‍💨."

Actress Simzngema said:

"Athi Gyma thata! Ngiyamuzwa mina🤞🏽."

likheybooisa reacted:

"We better give him a name because of that “Eish” 😭🇿🇦🔥🔥🔥🔥."

therealvuyaniii.dube wrote:

"How amapiano sounds to people who can’t understand SA languages😂."

Skeem Saam actor Hunganindlovu said:

"I just saw this on 'new music'🤣🔥🔥."

mnqobi_yazo reacted:

"Da Lee Wong 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

terry_stephen wrote:

"DJ MaphoRice 😮‍💨."

romanciaga said:

"I can already hear it ko kasi, “emonna dlala mochina” 😮‍💨😮‍💨🔥."

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa hilariously responds to a video of a Chinese man singing Amapiano. Images: ClementMaosa

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam's Zizo Sobutyu teaches Clement Maosa isiXhosa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam actress Mosebjadi was filmed teaching her on-screen co-star Kwaito how to speak her mother tongue, isiXhosa.

The close-up selfie-style TikTok clip was recorded indoors on 6 November 2026 and quickly caught fans' attention.

Viewers flooded the comments section after noticing that many fans had no idea Mosebjadi was a Xhosa speaker.

Source: Briefly News