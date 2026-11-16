Pearl Mbewe confirmed her reunion with veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube, reigniting memories of their messy split

During their divorce, Pearl shared photos of her bruised body and alleged Sello gave her a chronic illness

Netizens flooded social media with reactions ranging from shock to disbelief over the reconciliation

Pearl Mbewe and Sello Maake kaNcube's reunion brought renewed attention to the allegations that surfaced during their divorce. Image: Pearl Mbewe, Sello Maake

Source: Facebook

Pearl Mbewe's confirmation that she and veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube have rekindled their romance has sent social media into a tailspin. Rather than celebrating the reunion, netizens quickly dug up the explosive allegations that defined the couple's bitter split, and the internet has been buzzing ever since.

The allegations that shocked Mzansi

Towards the end of 2024, Pearl and Sello's marriage collapsed under deeply troubling circumstances. Photos of a visibly bruised Pearl circulated widely online, with allegations that the Generations actor had physically assaulted her. As if that were not enough, Pearl also claimed that Sello had transmitted a chronic illness to her during their time together. The accusations were severe and left many South Africans shaken at the time.

Now, less than two years later, Pearl has gone public with news of their reconciliation, and the response has been anything but warm for many followers. Instagram account @surgezircsa was among the first to highlight the reunion alongside a recap of the past allegations, writing:

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"Guys, you will never believe this! Remember how messy Sello Maake ka-Ncube and his wife Pearl Mbewe's marriage ended? It was shocking; serious allegations were laid there."

See post here:

Netizens react to the reconciliation

The reactions paint a picture of a public still very much unsettled by what unfolded in 2024, with many struggling to reconcile the gravity of the past allegations with the news of a fresh start. Whether the couple's reconciliation will hold, or whether the weight of history proves too heavy, remains to be seen. The post drew a flood of responses, with opinions divided sharply across the board. Here is what some had to say:

@preciousthato wrote:

"Au after everything. 😝"

@thobekile.skosana said:

"Pearl is desperate. 😩"

@nomne_nan shared:

"I saw somewhere and even commented!! I was sooo shocked! I’m still hoping it’s false news."

@twinky_star12345 commented:

"Once u reach pearl's age, options are limited, I guess. 💁🏾"

@nonhlanhla3848 added:

"The true meaning of eyababili ayingnwa. 🤞"

@msmomofel questioned:

"What chronic illness are you referring to? Diabetes? Liver failure? But I will drink water and mind my own in the same breath 👏🙌"

@khen_sunny kept it brief:

"It’s none of our business. I don’t even remember."

@pm_respect echoed that sentiment:

"Yeah, let's mind our business. 😂"

@gradient3077 posting a pointed take:

"She was a willing participant in the transmission of diseases. It was her responsibility to seek protection."

Pearl Mbewe addressed the reunion rumours

Pearl Mbewe took to social media to address swirling reunion rumours involving her and her estranged husband, Sello Maake ka-Ncube.

The confirmation came months after the pair's explosive and highly publicised breakup over abuse allegations.

Source: Briefly News