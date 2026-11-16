Chris Brown pulled an elderly woman from the crowd onto his rotating stage during the R&B Tour stop in Los Angeles on 15 November 2026

The moment followed Brown's previous viral stage call of a plus-sized woman, which also set social media alight with praise for the singer

Fans and concertgoers flooded X with reactions after a video of the elderly woman dancing to Take You Down spread rapidly online

Chris Brown Invites Elderly Woman on Stage During Take You Down at LA R&B Tour

Source: Instagram

Chris Brown has done it again. During his Los Angeles leg of the R&B Tour alongside Usher, the singer pulled an elderly woman from the crowd to join him on his rotating stage for a performance of Take You Down, and the internet absolutely lost it.

The 15 November 2026 show at a large LA arena was already electric, but the moment Brown spotted his chosen guest and brought her into the spotlight under dramatic red and purple lighting sent the arena into a frenzy. Audience-recorded footage, complete with a watermark from @everydayabby, captured the full scene from an elevated vantage point in the crowd. On the circular rotating stage, the elderly woman held her own, reportedly even shedding an overcoat mid-performance, which only added fuel to the crowd's excitement.

Chris Brown's pattern of unexpected stage guests

This is not the first time Brown has surprised concertgoers with his choice of stage call. At a previous stop on the same tour, he invited a plus-sized woman up to perform the same routine, drawing widespread praise for celebrating women who don't fit the typical mould of concert stage-call guests. That moment went viral on its own. His LA choice of an elderly woman has only deepened his reputation as an entertainer who defies expectations.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The post by @diiito455641that helped the clip take off was captioned: "The take you down girl tonight 👏🏼 Chris brown is on a mission, and I'm here for it 😭❤️I love it."

Watch the moment Chris Brown dances with someone's grandmother on the LA stage:

Fans react to Chris Brown's LA show moment

The reactions flooded in almost immediately, with fans in stitches and full admiration for both Brown and his unexpected guest.

@Bossiah1977 wrote: "This man is a full-fledged entertainer!!!! I'm super tickled….. now who mama and gran gran is this? Y'all her faves!"

@cintipede1 said: "This is why Chris Brown has the most diverse fans of virtually any top artist of today. He mos def puts on a must-see and hear show, giving 100%+."

@Bossiah1977 added separately: "He took something off; she said, ' Well, let's undress then, ' and came up out of the overcoat!!!"

@Charismalkqw quipped: "She's gonna die a happy woman lol🤣"

@_xamber_sofye posted: "Someone's grandma said she's outside tonight 🤣🤣🤣"

@justjay340 had perhaps the sharpest take: "Granny did better than that dry pretty privilege girl."

Brown's ex-housekeeper wants him behind bars

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chris Brown’s former housekeeper Maria Avila wants the singer arrested.

This was over an unpaid $9 million dog-bite judgment, as debate questions whether jail will help.

Source: Briefly News