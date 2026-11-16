A celebrity gossip account alleged that Ayanda Thabethe and her husband, Peter Matsimbe, were evicted from a rented home after failing to pay rent

The account claimed Ayanda's helper took her to the CCMA after allegedly not receiving her R3,500 monthly salary on time

The post also alleged that Peter's cars were repossessed and that the couple is currently separated

Ayanda Thabethe was reportedly taken to the CCMA. Image: ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

A celebrity gossip account has set Mzansi tongues wagging with a string of allegations about TV personality Ayanda Thabethe and her husband, Peter Matsimbe, claiming their seemingly lavish lifestyle may not have been all it appeared to be.

The post, shared by gossip blog @Saltiesunmasked on Sunday, 15 November 2026, relayed a tip from an anonymous source claiming the couple were renting the house they once showed off, and had been battling eviction proceedings due to unpaid rent before eventually vacating the property.

Ayanda Thabethe's helper allegedly took her to the CCMA

Among the more eyebrow-raising claims was that Ayanda struggled to pay her domestic helper a R3,500 monthly salary on time, with one previous helper reportedly lodging a complaint at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). The gossip account captioned the post with a pointed dig:

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"But aowa Ayanda nawe R3500 for Auntie? Yoh ahh ahh."

The same anonymous tip alleged that Peter's vehicles were repossessed amid financial difficulties and that Ayanda fell pregnant at a challenging time given the financial pressure the couple were supposedly under.

Separation claims and a new chapter

The source further claimed the two are currently separated, with Peter allegedly having moved on with someone else, while efforts to keep the situation out of the public eye have reportedly continued.

Ayanda Thabethe is a well-known South African model, actress, and TV presenter who has built a public profile around lifestyle and fashion. She and Peter have regularly featured on social media, drawing admiration for what many perceived as a high-end lifestyle.

Briefly News sent a request for comment to Ayanda Thabethe, and her response will be added to this article.

See the post that sparked the conversation below:

Netizens had plenty to say in response, with reactions ranging from lessons about financial independence to light-hearted sympathy.

@ria_tjaveondja wrote:

"Just have your own money (as a woman) so you can stop running around like a headless chicken 🙄🙏🏾"

@msjmusa said:

"Ohh but she lived heyy, that life temporary make the most of it & be clever."

@Thapelo_fxgoat kept it philosophical:

"A wise man once said, 'It's expensive to look rich'"

@LwandleMgudlwa weighed in with a broader observation:

"Don't envy anything on social networks. The lies lived by black people on Instagram and WhatsApp statuses need to be studied at a mental institution."

@k_Char00 quipped:

"Now that wedding makes sense lol."

@Ashleigh_AshM offered a more optimistic take:

"She's a pretty girl; she'll get another bag. Look at Sithelo; she got 3 kids, 2 baby daddies and still managed to get married and have a 4th child. Such girls are never down for long; it's a phase that will pass. She just fumbled her career for a man; lesson learned."

Ayanda Thabethe was reportedly taken to the CCMA by her maid. Image: ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

Heineken reportedly after Ayanda Thabethe's husband

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Heineken allegedly approached the Gauteng High Court over 53 unpaid invoices linked to Peter Matsimbe.

The publication spoke with the legal team at Heineken, and they refrained from commenting on the matter.

Source: Briefly News