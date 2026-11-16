Beyoncé hit a historic milestone after receiving her 100th Grammy nomination, becoming the first artist ever to reach the landmark figure

The nomination came for her track 'Morning Dew (Donk)', adding to her already record-breaking Grammy legacy

Netizens are fiercely divided over the achievement, with some calling it bought and others saying she deserves every accolade

Beyoncé made Grammy history with 100 career nominations, but some South Africans questioned how she had reached the milestone. Image: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Beyoncé has once again rewritten music history, becoming the first artist in Grammy history to rack up 100 nominations. The latest nod came for her song "Morning Dew (Donk)", pushing her past the century mark and reigniting a debate that has split the internet clean down the middle.

The milestone was announced by TMZ, which shared the news across social media, sending fans and critics alike into a frenzy. While her supporters celebrated the achievement as proof of her unmatched dominance in the music industry, a vocal crowd had a very different take.

Supporters back Beyoncé's historic milestone

On the other side of the aisle, supporters of the Texas-born superstar were quick to defend the achievement. @alee.cee responded with a string of celebratory emojis, summing up the mood of fans who see the nomination as long-overdue recognition of Beyoncé's artistry.

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The debate over Beyoncé's Grammy standing is nothing new. She holds the record for the most Grammy wins by any artist in history, and each new nomination tends to reopen the conversation about how the Recording Academy values her work relative to public perception. The addition of "Morning Dew (Donk)" to her nomination tally suggests her recent musical direction, which has leaned into country and Southern sounds, continues to attract the attention of Grammy voters even as it divides casual listeners.

Whether the 100th nomination translates into another win remains to be seen, but it's clear Beyoncé's ability to generate conversation, both celebratory and critical, shows absolutely no sign of slowing down.

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Beyoncé's Grammy record divides the internet

The comment sections erupted almost immediately. Sceptics wasted no time questioning the validity of the nomination, with some flatly refusing to acknowledge the achievement.

@pepe.ascama said:

"Grammys are worthless."

@chapo1 dismissed the milestone entirely with:

"All paid for."

@falnangel wrote:

"She is industry-bought, paid, and signed for.”

@__bobonna kept it short with:

"BOUGHT AND PAID FOR."

@thechosen_one32 wrote:

"But they Nicki don't have none is crazy Nicki deserves 200 Grammys."

@momoftjd25 questioned the creative process behind Beyoncé's catalogue, saying:

"She's not even good… has a million writers."

Beyoncé sold vynals for over R15k

Beyoncé listed the Bey Keeper Collector's Box on her website for $948.01, equivalent to over R15,000.

The handcrafted pine wood crate is a limited edition of only 500 units but does not include any vinyls.

Source: Briefly News