The Recording Academy announced the 2027 Grammy nominees for Best African Music Performance, and no South African artists made the cut

Tyla, who won the category in both 2024 and 2026, was notably absent despite submitting her track for consideration

Fans flooded the Grammys' Instagram comments section, with some celebrating their favourite artists while others called out the lack of regional diversity across the continent

SA was snubbed from the Grammys. Images: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen, Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

Source: Getty Images

The Recording Academy dropped the 2027 Grammy Award nominees, and the Best African Music Performance category has set social media alight - South African artists were completely left off the list.

The five nominees announced on the Grammys' official Instagram page are Asake's Gratitude, Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr for Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?), King Ayisoba and Rocky Dawuni's No Tradition, No Africa, Tems's Big Daddy, and Wizkid and Asake's Jogodo. The ceremony is scheduled for 7 February 2027. Nigerian acts dominate the lineup, and their strong showing has reignited a long-standing conversation about which parts of the continent the category actually represents.

South African artists had thrown their hats into the ring ahead of the nominations. Tyla submitted her song I Don't Care, featuring Babalwa M, from her project APop. The Ndlovu Youth Choir entered consideration once again, while Thabo Smol put forward his solo album Di Thupa Tsa Smol. Lira and TxC were also among local names submitted, as was Cici, who celebrated Grammy consideration for her album Busisiwe 2.0. None of them made the final cut.

The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards. Image: Rich Polk/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

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Tyla's snub steals the conversation

Tyla's absence from the nominees list became one of the biggest talking points online. The singer had won the inaugural Best African Music Performance Grammy in 2024 for her global hit Water and reclaimed the trophy in 2026 for Push 2 Start, making her a back-to-back champion. Her omission this cycle sent shockwaves through her fanbase, though not everyone was sympathetic.

Ayra Starr's nomination alongside Beninese icon Angélique Kidjo drew pointed celebrations from some corners, particularly from fans who have long positioned the Nigerian singer as a rival to Tyla's dominance. The two artists have both previously downplayed any friction between them, but their fanbases have clashed repeatedly over global chart positions and award recognition, making this moment feel especially loaded.

princetheophiluz weighed in:

"No Tyla this time. Glory be to God. I would have said, 'We know the winner.'"

____antoine_ trolled:

"Tyla fans punching the air rn."

stephh.hhanie reacted:

"No Tyla? Thank goodness."

Tyla failed to secure a 2027 Grammy nomination despite previously winning back-to-back. Image: Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fans question Grammy's definition of "African"

Beyond the South Africa debate, music lovers across the continent took issue with the broader pattern of recognition. Cameroonian media personality Paola Audrey Ndengue challenged the Recording Academy to explain which African countries its nominating committees genuinely consider, questioning whether the thousands of submissions from North, West, Central, Eastern, and Southern Africa receive a fair hearing or whether lobbying and popularity simply carry the day.

"You always keep nominating THE EXACT SAME PEOPLE EVERY YEAR? How is that a fair representation? Are these committees actually listening or is this just lobbying and politics?"

Ndengue made the pointed argument that Africa is home to 54 nations with vastly different musical cultures, and urged the Grammys to remove "Africa" from the category name entirely if the intention is to run a mainstream popularity contest rather than a truly continental recognition.

"The same way Asia is not limited to K-pop, African musicians create and exist beyond mainstream pop music. If this is a popularity contest, it’s time to be more honest about it."

Social media accused the Grammys of recognising the same artists and countries while sidelining others. Image: grammys

Source: Instagram

Tyla leads SA female artists on Spotify

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a list of the South African female artists with the most Spotify monthly listeners.

Tyla topped the list, with several names noticeably absent and sparking a heated debate in the comment section.

Source: Briefly News