Chidimma Adetshina broke her silence on the Miss South Africa 2026 results with a brief but powerful message

Tiyani Makamu, a 27-year-old communications professional from Gauteng, was crowned Miss SA 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre

Chidimma's post stirred strong emotions online, with many fans rallying behind her and revisiting her own turbulent Miss SA journey

Chidimma Adetshina Congratulates Miss SA 2026 Winner Tiyani Makamu, Mzansi Erupts

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina's one-word post said everything. The former Miss South Africa finalist took to X on Sunday, 16 November 2026, to congratulate newly crowned Miss SA 2026 Tiyani Makamu, and the response from the internet was immediate and overwhelming.

Makamu, 27, from Gauteng, claimed the Miss South Africa 2026 crown on Saturday evening at the Sandton Convention Centre. A communications professional and founder of Hubsela, a platform dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses, Makamu walked away with R1 million in prize money, with an additional R500,000 ring-fenced for her social-impact initiatives.

Chidimma's Message to the New Miss SA

Posting to her X account, @chichi_vanessaa, Chidimma simply wrote "Congratulations" alongside a graphic from House of Nala announcing Makamu as the winner. The brevity of the post did nothing to soften its impact on her followers, many of whom were reminded of her own story with the competition.

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Chidimma's Miss South Africa journey was anything but smooth. Questions surrounding her nationality placed her at the centre of a fierce public debate, and the relentless online hostility she faced ultimately led to her withdrawing from the competition. Her congratulating the new queen, therefore, carried more weight than a standard celebrity shoutout.

Netizens React to Chidimma's Post

The post drew a wave of responses from people across social media. Here is what some of them had to say:

@JustMrTruth wrote: "They know you're prettier than them; they're just hiding their pains."

@BotsiKamog4125 said: "Into yomdeni lena sisi please 😂"

@sechfd posted: "The greatest Miss South Africa 🇿🇦 Chidimma"

@WrongTurnNorth wrote: "We love you, Chidimma"

@JoshuaE31628265 commented: "The greatest Miss South Africa ever"

@EMtsenga said: "You want us to talk too much, Chidi"

@ANzimande65543 posted: "Congratulations obanda kanje"

@chekgeri added: "Proudly South African well deserved 😎"

The reactions ranged from touching tributes to Chidimma's grace in congratulating the winner, to supporters doubling down on their belief that she remains the people's champion regardless of how her own stint ended.

Source: Briefly News