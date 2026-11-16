Melissa Niyamuli shared stunning snaps from her lush bridal shower, sending her followers into a frenzy

The former Miss SA contestant's Instagram lit up with congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans alike

Followers gushed over the bride-to-be, with one saying November belongs entirely to her

Melissa Niyamuli gave fans a glimpse of her bridal shower, with photos capturing the special celebration. Image: Melissa Niyamuli

Source: Facebook

Melissa Niyamuli is officially a bride-to-be, and the internet is making sure she feels every bit of the love. The South African beauty queen set her Instagram feed ablaze after posting a gorgeous set of images from her bridal shower, with the comments section lighting up almost immediately with fire emojis, warm wishes, and heartfelt congratulations from both celebrities and fans.

The former Miss South Africa contestant looked absolutely radiant throughout the celebration, beaming with the kind of glow that only a woman on the edge of a major new chapter can pull off. Rather than pen a lengthy caption, Niyamuli let the photos carry the moment, pairing them with nothing more than a ring emoji and a brown heart.

Who Is Melissa Niyamuli?

Niyamuli is a multifaceted creative who holds a BA in Motion Picture Medium from AFDA Johannesburg, where she majored in television writing. She currently works as an account manager at a marketing agency. Born to a Xhosa mother and a Ugandan father, she has spoken openly about navigating life in a multicultural home and the complex experiences that come with it.

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During her Miss South Africa campaign, she was vocal about using the platform to tackle xenophobia across the African continent, calling for greater unity, kindness, and acceptance among African nations. Her passion for the cause was deeply personal, rooted in moments where her Ugandan surname alone changed how people treated her.

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Celebs and fans rally around the bride

The post drew an outpouring of affection from both familiar faces and loyal followers. @levern_donnatellajose set the tone perfectly, writing:

"November belongs to you, my babe. 😍🙌❤️"

@sibu_leo added:

"The countdown to the Nchapter is soon approaching; I can't wait! 😍😍😍"

@romandahombir wrote

"You deserve this joy. 😍😍"

Dominix accused Nyiko of cheating while engaged

Gossip blogger Musa Khawula named Nyiko Khoza as Dominic Zaca's new boyfriend, claiming the man is secretly seeing other people.

Khoza is allegedly engaged to a woman named Amanda while reportedly sleeping with multiple men for money on the side.

Source: Briefly News