A source close to the situation told People magazine that a backstage blowup between Usher and Chris Brown has caused serious tension on their joint R&B Tour

The conflict reportedly led to the cancellation of Los Angeles and Miami tour dates, with insiders saying interpersonal drama drove the decision

Chris Brown appeared to dismiss the reports on his Instagram Story, telling followers not to fall for what was circulating online

Usher and Chris Brown 'Can't Stand Each Other' Amid R&B Tour Cancellations

Source: Getty Images

The R&B world is talking after a report from People magazine revealed that Usher and Chris Brown are struggling to get along behind the scenes of their joint tour, with a source describing the pair as unable to "stand each other."

According to People, a source close to the situation confirmed that a backstage confrontation in Atlanta sparked the reported rift between the two singers. The tension, which was initially flagged by TMZ, has reportedly spilt over into the tour's scheduling, with both Los Angeles and Miami dates axed. The source was clear that poor ticket sales had nothing to do with the cancellations — the fallout between the two men was the driving force.

Brown pushes back on reports

Chris Brown appeared to push back on the narrative shortly after the story gained traction. The singer took to his Instagram Story to urge fans not to believe what was being said, writing: "Internet, don't fall for it."

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Briefly News had previously reported on 11 November 2026 that the pair's SoFi Stadium show in Inglewood, scheduled for 16 November, was pulled following a heated backstage dispute.

Fans react to the fallout

Fans on Instagram were divided over the reports, with some defending the duo's friendship and others suggesting the collaboration was doomed from the start.

@unique.lady.scorpio wrote: "Chris Brown shared on his IG story & I quote, 'Internet, don't fall for it' 👀❤️"

@shauna_nana98 said: "Love the comments of positivity. We have enough hate and conflict."

@divaluciousedwards was blunt: "Usher was doing okay, all by himself!"

@paschelle_white shared a similar view: "They should have kept it the way it was, Usher his residency, and Chris selling out the areas solo."

@hogwarts_mugglereader took a more measured stance: "Give them some time to settle down. They will reunite. They are brothers; brothers will fight, brothers will have their own differences; still, their friendship means a lot to them both in the end. Give time to cool off for a while."

@vamekerbanks.phd appealed to both artists directly: "I hate this! Fix this, fellas; we are rooting for you both! 🙏🏾💪🏾🙏🏾"

@redirslifestyle was sceptical about the sourcing: "Lost me at 'reported by TMZ '."

Source: Briefly News