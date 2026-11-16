A Sandton boutique owner attended the Mooikloof auction of MaMkhize's luxury items and shared a surprising verdict on their authenticity

The auction, which features 418 items seized by SARS, kicked off on Friday, 13 November 2026, in Pretoria

Netizens are now questioning whether selling counterfeit goods at a state auction is legal

MaMkhize’s luxury items were declared fake. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

A luxury fashion insider has thrown shade over the ongoing auction of Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize's high-end wardrobe, claiming that most of what's on the bidding tables is far from the real deal. David Leven, owner of a high-end Sandton boutique, visited the auction preview in Mooikloof, Pretoria, on Monday, 16 November 2026, and walked away unconvinced by the bulk of what he saw.

In footage captured by Sowetan journalist Koena Mashale, Leven moved through the indoor preview room, where items were laid out on tables and tagged with handwritten "Bidders Online" lot numbers. He pointed at a range of designer handbags and gave his honest assessment, saying a Balenciaga piece had a 90% chance of being genuine, but that most of the collection did not hold up to scrutiny.

"If you hold Hermès bags, which I have, you'll know straight away just the structure, everything about it, the handles, the colouring," he said.

Why are MaMkhize's luxury items being auctioned?

The sale is part of a long-running legal dispute between MaMkhize and SARS over unpaid personal, corporate and family trust taxes exceeding R125 million. Among the 418 lots up for bidding are shoes, bags, sunglasses, jewellery, clothes, watches and electronic devices. Bidding Choice CEO Pieter Geldenhuys confirmed they had not yet determined the total value of all items due to the sheer size of the sale.

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Bidding opened on Friday, 13 November 2026, and closes at 11 am on Wednesday, 18 November 2026. This is not the first time questions have been raised about MaMkhize's collection — back in October 2025, 23 of her 200 handbags were found to be fake during a previous auction process. Geldenhuys has previously explained that his team carefully researches each item, checks for hidden serial numbers and uses trained staff to authenticate pieces.

Netizens question expert's claim

The video sparked a lively conversation online, with some questioning the legal implications of a state body potentially selling counterfeit items.

@TumiMashabela wrote:

"Then Mamkhize must be charged with owning counterfeit goods😂. But they're now in possession of SARS. SARS must be charged with being in possession of and selling counterfeit goods then😂😂😂😂"

@Bankceeee asked:

"So if they are fake, isn't it a crime to sell counterfeit? Or is it legal if they are being sold by the state? 🤷‍♂️"

Others suspected Leven had a hidden motive. @amukelaniJ1997 wrote:

"He's trying to swindle them by saying they're fake, then he'll buy them for change and sell them for close to mil if it costs R2m."

@Cliff_Hadji agreed, saying:

"Maybe he wants to discourage other bidders."

@dbn_gk got technical:

"That Hermès is surely not real. In that spec, the manufacturer's stamp should include a little horseshoe."

@MadEntgbx took a wider view:

"And then you guys are putting yourselves in debt just to have a Hermès. Pressure instilled by someone buying fakes. Wake up, guys! Forget about social media, live your life and save and invest your money."

Watch the video below:

MaMkhize appeals to people she blessed

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Shauwn MaMkhize shared a lighthearted selfie-style video from inside a car after her SARS court loss.

MaMkhize jokingly declared herself homeless and called on everyone she has ever bought a house or car for to return the favour.

Source: Briefly News