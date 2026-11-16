TV presenter Claire Mawisa posted 'justice for Tiyani' on X, throwing her weight behind the new Miss South Africa

Tiyani Makamu's temporary crown sparked uproar online, with many fans calling it unworthy of the title

Miss SA organisers confirmed the crown is temporary and plan to invite young designers to create a permanent replacement

Claire Mawisa shared a message for Miss SA 2026 Tiyani Makamu. Imag: misssouthafrica, clairmawisa

Source: Instagram

TV presenter Claire Mawisa has added her voice to the growing conversation around Miss South Africa 2026 Tiyani Makamu's controversial crown, calling for justice for the newly crowned queen on X.

Mawisa posted "justice for tiyani 🙏👑🇿🇦❤️" on Monday, 16 November 2026, shortly after the Miss SA organisation addressed the backlash surrounding the headpiece Makamu wore on the night of her crowning.

Miss SA breaks silence on the crown

The Miss South Africa organisation confirmed that the crown Tiyani wore is temporary, adding that young designers would be invited to submit designs for a permanent replacement. Far from calming the storm, the announcement seemed to deepen the frustration of fans who questioned why the previous crown was not handed to Makamu in the meantime, rather than sending her out in a headpiece that many felt did not match the prestige of the title.

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The temporary crown quickly became a talking point, with netizens feeling the organisation had let the winner down on what should have been her biggest night.

Claire Mawisa has demanded justice for Miss SA 2026 Tiyani Makamu. Image: misssouthafrica

Source: Instagram

Netizens rally behind Tiyani

Mawisa's post resonated with many peeps online, who shared their disappointment about how the situation was handled. Here is what some X users had to say:

@Alkebu_lan_: "That burger crown got to go. Hayi-bo. 😭 Justice for Tiyani. 🤎"

@_TCMLesenyeho: "😂"

@andiswamakanda: "They did her dirty."

@SeamogeloG: "Please! ✊🏾"

See Claire Mawisa's original post on X below:

Chidimma congratulates Tiyani

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chidimma Adetshina congratulated Miss SA 2026 winner Tiyani Makamu.

Her one-word message was enough to reignite fan support and memories of her turbulent pageant journey online.

Source: Briefly News