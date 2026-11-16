Thembisa Mdoda celebrated her birthday on 16 November 2026 when sister Zamalisa publicly posted a sweet birthday tribute to her on X

The gesture caught Mzansi's attention because all three sisters, Thembisa, Zamalisa, and Anele, have been estranged for nearly 30 years

Anele recently broke her silence on the family rift during her Netflix wedding special Stars and Vows, which premiered on 13 November 2026

Thembisa Mdoda and her sister Zamalisa show love to another amid her birthday. Image: zamalisa, thembisamdoda

Source: Twitter

Thembisa Mdoda's birthday on Monday, 16 November 2026, took an unexpected emotional turn when her sister Zamalisa publicly shared a birthday message for her on X, and Thembisa responded warmly — a rare moment of connection that has stopped Mzansi in its tracks.

Zamalisa, who goes by the handle @Zamedyzamzam on the platform, shared a photo of a solar halo phenomenon and wrote: "The Sun said Happy Birthday baby girl @tembisanxumalo ☀️." Thembisa, known for her role as a beloved television presenter and actress, quote-reposted the message with heartfelt words: "What an omen. Thank you, Nan ❤️🥹🥰❤️😊🥹❤️🥹🥰❤️🥹. Love you, forever!!!!"

Why Mzansi is paying attention

The exchange is significant because it comes just days after the premiere of Anele Mgudlwa's Netflix wedding special, Stars and Vows, which dropped on 13 November 2026. During the first episode, Anele — who was born Anele Mdoda — opened up about her painful estrangement from her sisters, revealing that the family had been heading towards 30 years without speaking. Thembisa and Zamalisa were both notably absent from Anele's 2025 wedding celebrations.

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The public birthday exchange between Thembisa and Zamalisa, however brief, has suggested to many observers that at least two of the three sisters still share a bond, even as the wider rift with Anele remains unresolved.

Netizens react to the Mdoda sisters' moment

The post drew warm and curious reactions from social media users. Below is a selection:

@squmkhize wrote: "Happy Birthday Thembisa Mdoda. I used to love how you dressed as a My Perfect Wedding presenter back in the day. That's when I got to know you and fell in love with your style. Your dresses and skirts made sure. 🥰🥰 Have a lovely day!!"

@taugheeda said: "We love you, I know you would've made that wedding a lifetime show."

@lebo_edith simply posted: "Umthawelanga aaaaah 🙌"

@TPinkie was visibly surprised: "Wow 😳? kanti this Zamalisa girl is real 😳 I thought it was a blog to attack Anele 😳"

@Hope_Nemushiru, however, was less convinced, writing: "You love her forever b/c you fueling her with inzondo 😂 idrama engaka pho"

Anele Mdoda admitted that she never spoke with her sisters. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Zamalisa on Anele's marriage contract

In more Zamalisa and Anele updates from Briefly News, radio personality Anele Mdoda trended on social media on Sunday, 15 November 2026.

This came after her sister, Zamalisa, spoke about her marriage contract to her husband, Buzza.

Source: Briefly News