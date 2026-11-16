Maskandi stars Jaiva Zimnike and Sminofu delivered a private poolside performance for mining tycoon Solomon "My Sol" Madibela

A video of the exclusive show surfaced on social media, capturing My Sol relaxing with drinks and a cigar as the musicians performed

The clip divided netizens, with some defending the booking while others questioned the optics of the private show

Jaiva Zimnike and Sminofu performed exclusively for My Sol. Images: jaivazimnike_sa, mysolholdingsandlogistic, smiramira_sa

Source: Instagram

A video of maskandi heavyweights Jaiva Zimnike and Sminofu performing at an exclusive poolside gathering for mining tycoon Solomon "My Sol" Madibela has set social media buzzing, with peeps split over what they saw.

In the footage, which appears to have been captured during a livestream, the two celebrated musicians sing and perform energetic traditional Zulu dances at what looks like a lavish private venue for a small group of people. My Sol is seen at the start of the clip kicking back with drinks and a cigar, soaking in the show.

This is not the first time the wealthy businessman has drawn attention for his interactions with South African music royalty. He recently went viral after being filmed side by side with award-winning star Sjava during a live performance, and a similar moment was previously captured involving Amapiano vocalist Babalwa M.

The pattern has firmly cemented his reputation as someone who enjoys sharing the spotlight with major local acts.

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Social media was split on Jaiva Zimnike and Sminofu's private performance for My Sol. Images: jaivazimnike_sa, mysolholdingsandlogistic, smiramira_sa

Source: Instagram

Netizens split on the poolside clip

The footage sparked a lively debate online. Some social media users saw nothing out of the ordinary, arguing that My Sol had simply booked the artists through the proper channels, as any client or promoter would, and was entitled to enjoy a private performance. Others were less comfortable with what they saw, accusing him of using his wealth and influence to put artists in an awkward position.

makaudm2 said:

"This looks weird."

Unofficial_Hlaz asked:

"Why does this dude always want to prove a point?"

uMaster_Sandz posted:

"I got mixed feelings about this. It's borderline humiliation."

Watch the viral performance below.

Zulu King summons Sminofu to the palace

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Sminofu's summons by King Misuzulu kaZwelithini after landing in hot water.

This comes after the Maskandi star released a song that referenced Zulu royal house matters.

Source: Briefly News